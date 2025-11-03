Your mom has feelings too

I was just a little kid when I saw my dad cry for the first time, not fathoming what a grown man, let alone my dad, could possibly be crying about. My mom was comforting him the same way she would comfort my brothers and I when we were certain there was a monster hiding in our closets. I was so confused until my mom told me that my dad missed his parents — the same way I missed mine as a kid when I’d lose them in the grocery store, wandering the aisles until I found them again.

Now, as I am about to graduate from college and constantly miss my family, who is thousands of miles away from me, I have come to realize that my parents were kids too, and are still braving the world for the first time alongside their own children.

Coming to this realization reminded me of being a kid — or as my brothers would say, a “spoiled brat” — always turning to my mom to do things for me instead of asking her to help me, warranting her gentle reminder that “her life’s purpose wasn’t just to serve me.”

I never understood what she was getting at until I saw her living her own life parallel to mine when she became an empty nester. Going out with friends on the weekend, watching movies and being stressed over work, just like I am, made me realize how we were more similar than I ever thought we would be.

Nola Schuetze, a DePaul senior, says she often thinks about how parents make mistakes, just like everyone else does.

“There’s a lot of pressure to be the best parents ever, and I feel bad; it’s their first time living life,” she said.

Schuetze’s parents recently moved to Michigan from Oak Park, where they have spent the last five to six years building a house.

“They’re making their own decisions and being able to observe them make this house their home is really a great example of that,” she said. “When I was a kid, I assumed parents read these books and took classes on how to be a good parent, but as I’m about to approach an age where it’s more acceptable to have a child than to be one, I have empathy for them.”

Similarly, Amelia Krigelski, a DePaul sophomore, says she was entering her first year of college as her mom returned to school, making her realize that they were experiencing similar things together yet separately.

“We could relate to having school work to do and wanting to try something new,” Krigelski said.

As Krigelski was switching her major from sports communication to film, her mom wanted to switch paths from law to health and fitness. Krigelski said her mom’s desire to try something new influenced her.

“She’s always been pro ‘Do whatever makes you happy,’ so her being supportive of me makes me supportive in what she wants to do,” she said.

Although it took leaving home to realize that parents have more aspects to their identity than just their children, it has allowed me to give them more grace than I may have given them as a kid.

With a hug, a simple call or an “I love you” text, I can’t wait to celebrate more of the little things that come in life alongside the people who make it look so easy.

