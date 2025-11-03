DePaul men’s soccer falls to the Providence Friars in their home finale

The DePaul Blue Demons fell 3-2 to the Providence Friars in their 2025 home finale at Wish Field, which also doubled as Senior Day.

The eight seniors honored before the match were Christian Baumgartner, Clayton Brooks, Drew Clark, Ethan Gordon, Tyson Amoo-Mensah, Sam Moore, Ryan Thomas and George Wyatt.

The Blue Demons took the lead twice during the match, once in each half. However, the Friars managed to equalize the game both times, and in the 75th minute, the Friars scored the decisive goal on a penalty kick, securing their victory.

DePaul has won two games this season, and it could be the lowest win total since 2020, with one game remaining. Four of the losses were by one score, giving them a record of 2-8-6 in 2025.

Senior Ethan Gordon, one of the Blue Demons’ captains, wanted to win his last home game but was still proud of the team’s performance.

“We put forth our best effort, and that’s all we could really ask for,” Gordon said.

Senior Clayton Brooks, the Blue Demons’ goalkeeper, soaked in the moment as his name was called during the pregame ceremony.

“It was good to have my parents there, have some friends there in the crowd too,” Brooks said. “It was a really nice moment. It felt like a good way to step out for my last home game.”

Brooks’s parents, Hope and Paul Brooks, who traveled from Louisville, Kentucky,, to watch the game, had a great experience walking with their son during the ceremony.

“Loved it, had to hold back a few tears,” Hope Brooks said. “It was wonderful, because I’m sad that it’s coming to an end.”

Paul Brooks felt the same.

“It was a wonderful event,” Paul Brooks said. “The school did a nice job putting on a nice presentation for them.”

Senior Day also gave Brooks’s parents a chance to reflect on their son’s experience at DePaul.

“A lot of discipline for him — I think if he was just a general student, he wouldn’t have excelled as well,” Paul Brooks said. “The discipline of being part of a team and participating has been a great thing for him.”

When looking back on their time at DePaul, Brooks and Gordon each reflected on their experiences in different ways. Both players emphasized how the school helped them grow on and off the field.

“I grew a lot as not only a player on the field, but as a person off the field,” Brooks said. “I came up to Chicago, and I was exposed to a lot of new things.”

Gordon did not play last year due to injury, but he started every other game of his career with the Blue Demons.

Gordon expressed appreciation for what DePaul has done for him.

“I am grateful for the opportunity they gave me, being recruited as a college athlete, and they had confidence in me to give me a chance,” Gordon said.

Brooks shared his appreciation as well.

“Thank you for the lessons that DePaul has taught me and the responsibility the coaches have given me,” Brooks said. “Thanks to the guys for being good teammates and good friends.”

Even though the score wasn’t in the Blue Demons’ favor, Senior Day offered a chance to celebrate the seniors’ growth, dedication and lasting impact throughout their time at DePaul.

The Blue Demons’ final game of the 2025 season is on the road at Xavier on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Related Stories: