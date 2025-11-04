Live Updates: DePaul women’s basketball cruises past Valparaiso, 92-54

The DePaul Blue Demons tip off the 2025-26 regular season on Tuesday night with a 6 p.m. home matchup against Valparaiso. A little over a week removed from their 77-73 exhibition win versus Milwaukee in which five players scored in double digits, the Blue Demons are poised to begin a new era under head coach Jill Pizzotti with their first win at Wintrust Arena since March 2.

DePaul and Valparaiso have faced off just once before, with the Blue Demons winning 84-53 in the season opener of the 2010-11 campaign. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow here for live updates from Wintrust Arena.