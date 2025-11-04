Wintrust September 26, 2025
Live Updates: DePaul women’s basketball cruises past Valparaiso, 92-54

The Blue Demons play their first regular season game at Wintrust Arena.
Peter Jurich, Women’s Basketball Beat Writer / November 4, 2025
Jaydi Vasquez
DePaul guard Natiah Nelson drives against Valparaiso defenders at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. This is Nelson’s second season with the team.
Nov 04, 2025, 8:18 pm
Peter Jurich, Women's Basketball Beat Reporter / Wintrust Arena

DePaul wins season opener 92-54

The Blue Demons were led by Ally Timm’s 28 total points, which included eight made three pointers on 10 attempts. Kate Novik, who made three of her six three pointers, finished second in scoring with 19 points. Natiah Nelson, the only other Blue Demon with double digit points, finished with a double-double, with seven of her 15 total rebounds coming on the offensive end. In total, DePaul forced 35 turnovers and brought down 45 rebounds en route to their 38 point win in their home opener. The Blue Demons’ next game comes on Nov. 9 at 4 p.m., where they face UNLV on the road.

Nov 04, 2025, 7:45 pm
DePaul gets production from reserves deep into fourth quarter

Up 90-52 with a little more than two minutes left, DePaul has put several reserves into the game, including freshman Gina Davorija, who scored her first bucket of the season, and Sumer Lee, who now has four points and four assists off the bench.

Nov 04, 2025, 7:34 pm
Ally Timm, Kate Novik hit consecutive threes to start fourth quarter

Jaydi Vasquez
DePaul forward Justis Odom pushes through Valparaiso defenders at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Odom transferred from Lindenwood this season.

DePaul started the fourth quarter with back to back threes from Timm and Novik, who lead the Blue Demons with 28 and 16 points, respectively. Timm is up to eight made threes on the night. A made mid-ranger from Justis Odom extends DePaul’s lead 74-47 two and a half minutes into the final frame.

Nov 04, 2025, 7:29 pm
Kate Novik turns defense into offense to put DePaul up by 22 at end of third quarter

After her second bucket of the third quarter, Kate Novik converted a steal at mid-court into a layup, extending the Blue Demons’ lead to 63-41 entering the fourth quarter. Novik’s six third quarter points trail only Ally Timm’s nine for DePaul, and her two assists are the most for the Blue Demons in the second half.

Nov 04, 2025, 7:15 pm
Ally Timm hits sixth three-pointer of the night

Following Natiah Nelson’s athletic spinning finish at the rim, the Blue Demons flash terrific ball movement to set up an open look for Timm, who is now six for eight from deep. The bucket extends DePaul’s 51-38 lead midway through the third quarter.

Nov 04, 2025, 7:05 pm
Kate Novik, Ally Timm get DePaul off to hot start in second half

Jaydi Vasquez
DePaul guard Kate Novik dribbles down the court in transition at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Novik is a third year transfer from Morehead State.

Kate Novik turned a steal into an easy layup in transition, and Ally Timm nailed back-to-back three point attempts to lift DePaul to a 46-34 lead minutes into the second half.

Nov 04, 2025, 6:54 pm
DePaul leads Valparaiso 38-32 at half

The Blue Demons lead by six despite shooting 32% from the floor and 25% from deep. Their success thus far has been due to leading the turnover margin 19-4, thanks in large part  to Alayna West’s team-leading four steals. Ally Timm leads all scorers with 13 points with three made three-pointers over four attempts. The Blue Demons have scored 15 second chance points off of 14 offensive rebounds. Natiah Nelson’s eight total boards are a team-high at half. Michelle Ojo and Sumer Lee are tied for the most assists with three apiece.

Nov 04, 2025, 6:44 pm
Kate Novik hits first three to extend lead to three possessions

Following a 8-0 run by Valparaiso, Novik got the Blue Demons back on the board by hitting her first three of the night. Her seven points are tied with Natiah Nelson for the second most on the team, as DePaul leads 38-30 with less than two minutes in the first half.

Nov 04, 2025, 6:36 pm
Ally Timm extends Blue Demons’ lead back to double digits

Timm is showing up on the defensive end of the court, following up a charge with a steal that she turned into a layup, her first non-three point make of the night. She leads the Blue Demons with 11 points, the same total that DePaul leads Valparaiso by halfway through the second quarter.

Nov 04, 2025, 6:29 pm
Natiah Nelson, Ally Timm make big shots to extend lead to nine

Jaydi Vasquez
DePaul guard Natiah Nelson holds the ball at Wintrust Arena on Nov. 4, 2025. This is Nelson’s fifth regular season start, after starting four times her freshman year.

Nelson makes a tough shot from in the paint and remains perfect from the field, with her lone miss coming at the free throw line. Timm, who is three for three from deep, leads the Blue Demons with nine points. DePaul leads 29-20 with eight minutes to play in the second quarter.

Nov 04, 2025, 6:23 pm
DePaul leads 22-20 after one quarter

Despite shooting 32% from the field on 28 attempts in the first frame, the Blue Demons have forced eight turnovers to keep them out in front.

Nov 04, 2025, 6:17 pm
Alayna West takes defensive rebound coast to coast for first points of the night

West took the ball to the hoop herself and, after missing her first attempt, got her own rebound for the eventual putback. DePaul leads 20-16 with under two minutes left in the first quarter.

Nov 04, 2025, 6:10 pm
DePaul takes a four point lead halfway through the first

Guard Ally Timm nails consecutive three point attempts to take back early lead.

Nov 04, 2025, 6:01 pm
Peter Jurich, Women's Basketball Beat Reporter / Reporting from Wintrust Arena

Starting lineup

Jaydi Vasquez
Jill Pizzotti coaches DePaul’s during their home opener at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2025. After serving as interim last season, this is Pizzotti’s first season as official head coach.

DePaul’s starting lineup includes guards Alayna West, Natiah Nelson, Ally Timm and Kate Novik, as well as forward Michelle Ojo.

Nov 04, 2025, 5:51 pm
Aizhanique Mayo not participating in pre-game warmups

Mayo is standing alongside Meg Newman, Kate Clarke and Devin Hagemann, who all remain out due to injury.

The DePaul Blue Demons tip off the 2025-26 regular season on Tuesday night with a 6 p.m. home matchup against Valparaiso. A little over a week removed from their 77-73 exhibition win versus Milwaukee in which five players scored in double digits, the Blue Demons are poised to begin a new era under head coach Jill Pizzotti with their first win at Wintrust Arena since March 2.

DePaul and Valparaiso have faced off just once before, with the Blue Demons winning 84-53 in the season opener of the 2010-11 campaign. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow here for live updates from Wintrust Arena.

