Live Updates: DePaul women’s basketball cruises past Valparaiso, 92-54

The Blue Demons were led by Ally Timm’s 28 total points, which included eight made three pointers on 10 attempts. Kate Novik, who made three of her six three pointers, finished second in scoring with 19 points. Natiah Nelson, the only other Blue Demon with double digit points, finished with a double-double, with seven of her 15 total rebounds coming on the offensive end. In total, DePaul forced 35 turnovers and brought down 45 rebounds en route to their 38 point win in their home opener. The Blue Demons’ next game comes on Nov. 9 at 4 p.m., where they face UNLV on the road.
The DePaul Blue Demons tip off the 2025-26 regular season on Tuesday night with a 6 p.m. home matchup against Valparaiso. A little over a week removed from their 77-73 exhibition win versus Milwaukee in which five players scored in double digits, the Blue Demons are poised to begin a new era under head coach Jill Pizzotti with their first win at Wintrust Arena since March 2.
DePaul and Valparaiso have faced off just once before, with the Blue Demons winning 84-53 in the season opener of the 2010-11 campaign. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
