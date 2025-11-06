DePaul students deliver petition for food service workers to Associate VP for Student Affairs

A group of around 20 DePaul students delivered a petition of over 1,000 signatures from students and the public to Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Rick Moreci’s office on Tuesday, Nov. 4 to urge the university to cancel its contract with the new dining service provider, Aramark Collegiate Hospitality.

The group left the petition with operations manager for Student Affairs Adriana Berent. Berent said she would deliver it to Moreci, who she said was in a meeting at the time of the delivery.

The petition comes in response to DePaul’s switch from long-time dining service provider Chartwells Higher Ed to Aramark, set to begin December 2025, which leaves many food service workers uncertain about their future employment.

DePaul student Ashanti Johnson, who attended the petition delivery, said Aramark has “refused to assume the union contract” established under Chartwells employees’ union UNITE HERE Local 1, meaning that workers will have to reapply to their jobs under Aramark to stay.

The issue sparked a protest on Oct. 7, where DePaul employees, students and community members rallied outside of the Student Center on the Lincoln Park campus in solidarity with workers, who Johnson said are the DePaul community’s “backbone.”

“They are family to us,” Johnson said. “Some workers have served the DePaul community for two, three decades.”

Adeline Kehrberg, a DePaul senior, said the workers made her feel at home in her freshman year when she was living on campus. She said she hoped the petition would show Moreci the connection the workers had to DePaul.

“I’m just hoping that they see how important these workers are to us and do everything they can to help them keep their jobs,” Kehrberg said.

In a statement to The DePaulia, Moreci said DePaul “does not have a role in negotiating the union contract between the dining service providers and their employees.”

“Aramark has committed to hiring Chartwells employees who successfully complete the application and onboarding process,” Moreci said in the statement. “Aramark provided all current Chartwells employees the opportunity to apply for positions and supported them through the application and hiring process, including holding town halls and on-site hiring events.”

So far, Aramark has hired 114 former Chartwells employees, while 11 employees “did not complete the hiring process,” according to Moreci.

