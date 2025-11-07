Judge issues temporary restraining order requiring Broadview ICE processing facility to improve ‘inhumane’ conditions

U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman issued a temporary restraining order that requires U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security to significantly improve conditions for detainees at the Broadview processing facility.

The order comes a day after the court heard the witness testimonies of Broadview detainees Pablo Moreno Gonzalez and Felipe Agustin Zamacona, immigrants from Mexico who have been living in the U.S. for over 30 years.

According to reports, Gonzalez tearfully described being placed in a cell with about 150 other detainees and having to sleep in a chair.

“It was too much. It was just too much. I just can’t deal with it,” Gonzalez said during his Nov. 4 testimony.

The order requires federal agents to provide detainees with adequate sleeping accommodations, toiletries and hygiene products, three meals a day, their prescribed medications, telephone services and more. It will remain in effect until Nov. 19.

“Plaintiffs and members of the putative class have suffered, and are likely to suffer, irreparable harm absent the temporary relief granted herein,” Gettleman wrote in his order.

He reaffirmed that detainees must be given private phone calls with their attorneys, lists of pro bono legal representatives in both English and Spanish, and he ordered that documents detainees receive should not be misleading.

On Oct. 30, the MacArthur Justice Center and the ACLU of Illinois filed a 76-page class-action lawsuit on behalf of Gonzalez, Zamacona and other detainees. The suit alleges that conditions are “horrific,” with detained people being forced to sleep on concrete floors, denied hygiene and menstrual products, and deprived of medical care and privacy. Lawyers claim the facility is “a breeding ground for illness to spread.”

It also alleges that those inside are being denied their right to counsel.

Amidst the lawsuit, some faith leaders are also asserting that detainees are being denied the right to practice their religion, insisting that priests should be granted permission to enter the facility to provide communion and other services.

On Nov. 1, over 2,000 worshippers attended an All Saints’ Day mass just outside the processing center. Faith leaders were once again prohibited from entering by immigration authorities, despite following DHS protocol and putting in a formal request more than a week prior.

Speaking to reporters outside of his papal retreat at Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo XIV called for “deep reflection” and urged the Trump administration to allow detainees at Broadview to receive communion.

“Many times they’ve been separated from their families. No one knows what’s happening, but their own spiritual needs should be attended to,” Leo said.

The Chicago-born head of the Catholic Church has been outspoken about his position on immigration, urging others to respect and accept migrants within communities.

A status hearing on the restraining order is scheduled for Nov. 19.