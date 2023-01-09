Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Lincoln Park was burglarized on Dec. 26, where an estimated $10,000 in donations was stolen from the parish safe. (Una Cleary)
Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Lincoln Park was burglarized on Dec. 26, where an estimated $10,000 in donations was stolen from the parish safe.

Una Cleary

Holiday Heist: DePaul parish adds security measures after burglary

Samantha Moilanen, Assistant News Editor

January 8, 2023

A Christmas time burglary left the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Lincoln Park with thousands lost in donations from Sunday and Christmas Day mass collections.

On Monday, Dec. 26, an unidentified male broke into the parish office and church sacristy around 8 p.m. The perpetrator was seen leaving the building at 8:16 p.m., according to the church’s lead pastor, Fr. Joseph Williams. Williams said the burglar obtained this information from security footage acquired from DePaul University’s Public Safety officers.

Because the church staff had Monday off for Christmas celebrations, the burglary was not discovered until Tuesday morning when the maintenance crew entered the building. Shortly after, the maintenance team contacted DePaul security and then Chicago police to file an official report of the incident.

“Within an hour of calling DePaul security, they were able to get footage of [the individual] walking out the back and a clear image of his face,” said Jennifer Olson, the director of operations for St. Vincent de Paul Church.

According to Williams, the burglar accessed the safe where the parish keeps the Christmas collection and took an estimated $10,000 in donations and a small amount of money from the church sacristy used for candle funds. 

Fr. Chris Robinson, a religious studies instructor at DePaul University and one of the first people on site after the burglary, said it is still unclear how the perpetrator was able to enter the parish office. 

“[A] window into the Center on the south side of the building, facing Webster Avenue, seems to be [the] most likely [point of entrance],” Robinson said. 

Robinson said he was on site Tuesday morning working closely with DePaul Public Safety and the Chicago Police Department, since Williams was away at the time. 

Although none of the outside doors and windows were damaged, the perpetrator broke through multiple doors inside the parish office to access the safe, according to Williams. 

“They broke through two doors to get into the office,” Williams said. “We need to rethink our security.”

After the recent burglary, the church plans on adding security measures to deter future theft.

“We have this assumption that we are safe, and you realize when something like this happens, people can get in,” Olson said.

St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church Rectory office in Lincoln Park is installing security cameras and lights after burglary on Dec. 26. (Katie Wright)

According to Williams, the church is going to invest in front lights, cameras among other security measures.

“We’re definitely going to work toward getting cameras in the front of the rectory and really as a deterrent,” Olson said. “I think he must have known there weren’t cameras there. He knew he could get in without being watched and there were no fingerprints so he was definitely wearing gloves.”

To recover lost funds from the burglary, church parishioners decided to start a GoFundMe fundraiser. The goal was set to $10,000, but according to Olson, the church exceeded this goal within 24 hours of starting the GoFundMe Tuesday, Dec. 27.

“Saint Vincent de Paul Parish was prompted to launch a GoFundMe page because Christmas collections are traditionally greater than the usual Sunday collections or offertory,” Robinson said. “In other words, the theft meant the church community lost both Christmas and Sunday. This is a hard hit.”

Now, over a week later, the church has raised over $18,000 in donations, $8,000 more than the original goal.

“We are so totally and completely overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from people,” Olson said. “Many of those donations were anonymous.”

The extra funds raised from the GoFundMe will go toward outreach programs, building maintenance and new security measures Olson said.

To Williams, the donations are much needed after the pandemic caused financial instability due to reduced mass attendance and therefore, fewer offerings than usual.

“That was a real blessing,” Williams said. “Our parish has been struggling since Covid to get back to normal. We’re not quite back to normal so we’ve been running a deficit, a small one, but nonetheless a deficit from our budget. So, this [money] will help a lot.”

Despite the financial losses from the burglary, parishioners are maintaining a positive outlook on the situation.

“Certainly in this case, the good has outweighed the bad,” Olson said.

According to Olson, none of the church staff recognized the perpetrator from camera footage. 

“We didn’t recognize him. Other than his picture and what time he left the building, we have no other explanation on him,” Olson said.

The investigation is still ongoing and police have yet to identify a suspect.

View Comments (1)

Campus News

Manoj Mate (left) will serve as the inaugural faculty director and Nathan Fleming (right) will serve as fellow of DePaul Laws Racial Justice Initiative.
College of Law names first inaugural fellows for Racial Justice Initiative
Students dance at last years Queer Prom at DePauls Student Center in Lincoln Park on Feb. 25, 2022. This years second annual Queer Prom will be held at the same venue.
SGA focuses on community with second annual Queer Prom
Although many students have given up on wearing masks, some students remain concerned as a new variant is on the rise in the U.S.
Students lax about COVID precautions heading into new year
DePaul University Lincoln Park campus.
UCAPS offers therapy groups to students
DePaul University will host its commencement ceremonies at Wintrust Arena. For those unable to attend commencement in person, a livestream will be available.
Early graduation sparks reflection, contentment

City News

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers questions from the media during a press conference at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Chicago, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. A variety of new laws take effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 that could have an impact on peoples finances and, in some cases, their personal liberties.
SAFE-T stalled: cashless bail halted by Illinois Supreme Court, ruling not expected until Spring
Yumary Briseño was received by Adalberto Memorial United Methodist Church after fleeing Venezuela.
Chicago Latinos receive migrants with open arms
Gov. JB Pritzker smiles to supporters after declaring victory in the Illinois governors race over Republican Darren Bailey at the Chicago Marriott Marquis hotel Tuesday night.
Gov. JB Pritzker wins decisively in Illinois governor’s race over Republican Darren Bailey
Senator Tammy Duckworth debriefs with media after her victory speech at Adler Planetarium on election night. This will be her second term as U.S. senator.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth wins re-election over Republican Kathy Salvi
Signs line the curb outside a polling location at the Chicago Public Library Lincoln Park branch on Election Day.
How to register and vote on the same day

The DePaulia • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

1

Comments (1)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • J

    Jaime OchoaJan 9, 2023 at 9:08 am

    Are the police or Public Safety going to release a photo of the suspect? I think that could possibly help if they did indeed capture the person’s full face on video.

    Reply
    https://depauliaonline.com/61554/news/holiday-heist-depaul-parish-adds-security-measures-after-burglary/#comment-123907