The 2022-23 Basketball Issue
November 7, 2022
The 2022-23 basketball issue is finally here. Read The DePaulia’s previews below highlighting the storylines going into the men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
Zion Cruz: Is the highly touted newcomer the man to bring DePaul to the promised land?
By Tom Gorski, Sports Editor
Aneesah and Nazlah Morrow bring their sisterly bond to basketball court.
By Erin Henze, Assistant Photo Editor
State of the program: Do DeWayne Peevy and Tony Stubblefield have the resources needed to move the men’s hoops program forward?
By Patrick Sloan-Turner, Online Managing Editor
22/23 Women’s preview: New talent hopes to fill vacancies alongside A. Morrow and company
By Preston Zbroszczyk, Assistant Sports Editor
COLUMN: Despite top teams’ decline, Big East on the rise in 2022-23
By Nate Burleyson, Staff Writer