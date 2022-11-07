Junior forward Da’Sean Nelson goes up for a dunk against Marian University during their exhibition game on Tuesday, Nov, 1. (Erin Henze)
The 2022-23 Basketball Issue

November 7, 2022

The 2022-23 basketball issue is finally here. Read The DePaulia’s previews below highlighting the storylines going into the men’s and women’s basketball seasons. 

 

Freshman four star recruit Zion Cruz plays defense against a Marian guard in Wintust Arena on Nov. 1. (Quentin Blais)

Zion Cruz: Is the highly touted newcomer the man to bring DePaul to the promised land?

By Tom Gorski, Sports Editor

Alicia Goluszka

Aneesah and Nazlah Morrow bring their sisterly bond to basketball court.

By Erin Henze, Assistant Photo Editor

 

Junior forward Da’Sean Nelson goes up for a dunk against Marian University during their exhibition game on Tuesday, Nov, 1. (Erin Henze)

State of the program: Do DeWayne Peevy and Tony Stubblefield have the resources needed to move the men’s hoops program forward?

By Patrick Sloan-Turner, Online Managing Editor

Forward Aneesah Morrow dribbles around a Georgetown player on Jan. 16. (Maddy Maes/The DePaulia)

22/23 Women’s preview: New talent hopes to fill vacancies alongside A. Morrow and company

By Preston Zbroszczyk, Assistant Sports Editor 

 

Big East conference logo displayed in place of the DePaul Athletics logo underneath the jumbotron for the Big East Championship at Wintrust Arena. (Alexa Sandler)

COLUMN: Despite top teams’ decline, Big East on the rise in 2022-23

By Nate Burleyson, Staff Writer

 

 

