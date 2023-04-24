Photo Essay: Environment through our photographers’ lenses

For our special issue, we asked some of our photographers to explore the topic of the environment in Chicago through their own lenses. We initially assumed that young adults would feel discouraged when it comes to the environment, whether it be because of climate change, pollution or the depletion of natural resources.

What we found through our work is a contrast to the climate doomism we see everyday throughout social media and conversations. We discovered many communities working to conserve our natural spaces, both within our own DePaul neighborhood and throughout the city of Chicago. Whether it was an Earth Day cleanup or just another Monday testing soil in the lab, there are countless individuals dedicated to this cause.

Our photo essay is centered on groups that are making a change in today’s climate.