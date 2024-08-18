Crossroads
Live Updates: DNC kicks off Monday as large-scale protests loom
Live Updates: DNC kicks off Monday as large-scale protests loom

The DePaulia StaffAugust 18, 2024
AP
Work continues at the United Center before the upcoming Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) is taking shape in Chicago. The convention will be held from Monday, Aug. 19 to Thursday, Aug. 22. President Joe Biden will open the convention Monday night, followed by former President Obama Tuesday. The presumptive nominees, Gov. Tim Walz, running for Vice President, will speak on Wednesday, and Kamala Harris — nominee for President, on Thursday to end the convention. 

The convention is expected to bring in 50,000 visitors to the city, according to the DNC. As the convention gears up, so do the protestors. Protests are planned for three days of the convention, organized by “March on the DNC,” a coalition of over 200 organizations. 

The coalition’s primary demand is for the U.S. to stop sending aid to Israel. While Harris has shown more sympathy for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza than Biden, the group still plans to march. In addition, the coalition is seeking more progressive domestic policy from the Democratic party, including: 

  • “Money for Jobs, School, Healthcare, Housing, and Environment, Not for War. 
  • Immigrant Rights and Legalization for All Undocumented Workers. 
  • Defend LGBTQIA+ & Reproductive Rights. 
  • Defend the right to unionize and strike. 
  • Stop police crimes. Community control of the police now. 
  • Justice, Peace, and Equality.”

The Chicago Police Department, in conjunction with the United States Secret Service, is prepared for the planned protests, with extra officers from other regions of Illinois being brought in for reinforcement, as reported by ABC News. The Coalition to March on the DNC says it is expecting up to 50,000 protestors, as reported by Block Club Chicago.  

Come back to this story for live updates from the DNC as they develop. The DePaulia will be reporting on the ground for the entire convention.

Byline photo of Jake Cox
Jake Cox, Digital Managing EditorReporting from The DePaulia office

What to expect from The DePaulia's coverage

It’s almost time for the Democratic National Convention to begin here in Chicago. Over the last month, all of us at The DePaulia have been planning tirelessly to make this convention an opportunity to tell the stories that are important to DePaul students and other community members. Our coverage will include: 

  • Live updates from reporters at the United Center can be found on our X
  • In-depth updates can be found on this story page as the week progresses. 
  • A nightly recap of each convention day will be delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the newsletter here
  • More multimedia content will be found on Instagram as the week continues.

Is there any content you'd like to see? Send us a tip!

