Live Updates: DNC kicks off Monday as large-scale protests loom

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) is taking shape in Chicago. The convention will be held from Monday, Aug. 19 to Thursday, Aug. 22. President Joe Biden will open the convention Monday night, followed by former President Obama Tuesday. The presumptive nominees, Gov. Tim Walz, running for Vice President, will speak on Wednesday, and Kamala Harris — nominee for President, on Thursday to end the convention.

The convention is expected to bring in 50,000 visitors to the city, according to the DNC. As the convention gears up, so do the protestors. Protests are planned for three days of the convention, organized by “March on the DNC,” a coalition of over 200 organizations.

The coalition’s primary demand is for the U.S. to stop sending aid to Israel. While Harris has shown more sympathy for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza than Biden, the group still plans to march. In addition, the coalition is seeking more progressive domestic policy from the Democratic party, including:

“Money for Jobs, School, Healthcare, Housing, and Environment, Not for War.

Immigrant Rights and Legalization for All Undocumented Workers.

Defend LGBTQIA+ & Reproductive Rights.

Defend the right to unionize and strike.

Stop police crimes. Community control of the police now.

Justice, Peace, and Equality.”

The Chicago Police Department, in conjunction with the United States Secret Service, is prepared for the planned protests, with extra officers from other regions of Illinois being brought in for reinforcement, as reported by ABC News. The Coalition to March on the DNC says it is expecting up to 50,000 protestors, as reported by Block Club Chicago.

Come back to this story for live updates from the DNC as they develop. The DePaulia will be reporting on the ground for the entire convention.