Photo Gallery: Thousands of protestors march on the DNC, in support of Gaza

Throughout the four-day Democratic National Convention, thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets to demand an end to military aid to Israel. On Monday, Aug. 19, there were about 3,500 protesters at the rally organized by the Coalition to the March on the DNC. On Thursday, Aug. 22, around 2,000 people marched. Around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, the Chicago Police Department declared a dispersal order after a small group of protesters attempted to march near the United Center.

Protestors wave Palestinian flags as they approach Damen Station at Union Park in Chicago on Thursday, August 22, 2024, during the Coalition to March on the DNC. Alonso Vidal

Protestors with the coalition ‘March on DNC’ face off with the Chicago Police Department on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 in Chicago. Officers created a barrier between protestors and the outer perimeter of the Democratic National Convention. Lina Gebhardt

Protestors with the coalition ‘March on DNC’ march down a sanctioned route near to the United Center on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Lina Gebhardt

Organizers with the coalition ‘March on DNC’ prepare pro-Palestinian signage to be passed out during a rally on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, at Chicago’s Union Park. Lina Gebhardt

Pro-Palestinian protesters march under the Lake Street “L” as they march around the DNC on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Alonso Vidal

A line of CPD officers block off Wolcott Ave. as pro-Palestinian protestors march down Washington Blvd. on Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. Lina Gebhardt

Pro-Palestinian protestors march down Washington Blvd. during the March on the DNC, on Aug. 19, 2024 in Chicago. Nearly 3,500 protestors marched from Union Park to bring attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Jake Cox

Pro-Palestinian protestors march on Lake St. under the Green Line ‘L’ tracks during the March on the DNC, on Aug. 22, 2024 in Chicago. This was the forth protest of the week, to bring attention to Gaza. Jake Cox

Two protestors hold onto each other carrying progressive signs, march down Lake St. under the Green Line ‘L’ tracks on Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. While the March on the DNC’s primary goal was to bring attention to Gaza, many also protested for other progressive policies. Jake Cox

Hundreds of CPD officers line the corner of Ashland Ave. and Warren Blvd. as a small group of remaining protestors attempt to march toward the United Center, where the DNC was being held, on Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. Shortly after the protestors began to march, CPD issued a dispersal order. Jake Cox


















