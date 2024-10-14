Chasing new opportunities: The experience of out-of-state students at DePaul

The start of a new school year marked an important milestone for first-year out-of-state students, not just because they were starting their university career, but because they left home. Two of the top 10 feeder states in the 2022 freshman admission summary were California, with 150 students, and Missouri, with 48 students.

California was the top-feeder state and Missouri was eighth on the list. Some other top states were Michigan, Minnesota, Florida and New York.

In a note about the Fall 2023 Census from President Robert L. Manuel, it was shared that 30% of the 2,943 freshmen enrolled in 2023 were from out-of-state.

This is a drop from 2022, where 37% of freshmen were from out-of-state. Still, out-of-state students continue to enroll.

Peyton Deck, a freshman from California chose an out-of-state school because she wanted a transition to a new state for college.

“I always had intended to attend an out of state school. I think I had just been craving a transition like this for a long time,’’ Deck said. “I wanted to be able to exercise my independence and to just gain new experiences in a new place.’’

First-year Lydia Azar, from Missouri craved a new place and different experiences as well.

However, the two chose DePaul for different reasons. Deck chose the university because of the academics; Azar chose the university because it was her favorite school and she received a “great scholarship.’’

After making their decision to attend DePaul came move-in day, which required packing up their childhood rooms and leaving home for Chicago.

“It was very strange. It was a weird feeling, seeing my room empty and cleared out,’’ first-year Lucy Penrose from Kansas City, Missouri said. “I was sad but I was also very excited for this new thing to come.’’

Penrose also said saying goodbye to her house was “bittersweet’’ and an “eerie feeling.’’ She did not know what lay ahead but knew she was no longer living in her home of 10 years.

One resource available to help these students is Success Coaching, a program at DePaul that helps undergraduate students reach their academic goals.

“Through regularly scheduled one-on-one meetings, Success Coaches work with students to address challenges that may hinder one’s overall experience at DePaul and create plans to address these challenges,’’ the Division of Student Affairs website said.

During these meetings, the coaches help students navigate college, create goals, improve time management and productivity, join and create organizations and identify resources.

One challenge is keeping in contact with families – these students have succeeded.

Azar texts her mother often, and she tries to FaceTime her family nearly every day.

“They’ve told me crazy stories of what I missed from home and I tell them crazy stories about what has happened here already,’’ Azar said.

Deck has also had a good experience keeping in contact with her family. She and her family call enough to feel connected, but not too much where she feels overwhelmed or pressured.

Deck had a “surreal’’ experience her first nights on campus as well.

“My first couple nights in my dorm were very surreal. To go from living at home with your own room to living in a dorm building is such a huge difference,” Deck said. “I got to know my roommate better the first few days though, which was very nice.’’

For Penrose, it is intimidating being the only one among her friends and community that is “super far’’ from home.

“I can’t just go home for a weekend, which is a little bit scary,’’ Penrose said. “I think about (how) I would love to go home for a weekend, or I would love to go see my friends.’’

Roommates help make these difficulties easier. Deck shared that her suitemates are mindful and respectful and help make adapting easier.

Azar’s roommate, Ashlynn Redhage, helped her adapt as well, providing comfort and collaborating with her to ensure the other has the dorm to themselves for a period of time.

Penrose feels that spending her free time at the university is different from how she would spend it at home.

At home, she would hang out with her friends or lay in bed. At DePaul, she does not want to sit in the dorm all day; she wants to be outside and meet people.

“I’ve made a lot of good friends here, so that really helps me, because it kind of feels like I already have a little community,’’ Penrose said.

Her residence hall has a lounge, where she and others meet at night.

“We kind of just talk, and it’s just really fun,’’ Penrose said. “It feels like you’re living in a neighborhood where a ton of kids your age live and are always outside.’’

