Live Updates: Harris and Trump face off in a race too close to call
Photo Gallery: DePaul women’s basketball starts their season off strong

Jaydi Vasquez, PhotographerNovember 4, 2024
Jaydi Vasquez
Jorie Allen looks to the hoop to shoot on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, against Winona State. Allen is headed into her fifth season as a Blue Demon.

DePaul women’s basketball played against Winona State on Oct. 28 at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons beat the Wazoos 73-58. The star player was Jorie Allen, who scored 25 points and made 71.4% of her field goals.

  • Sumer Lee dribbles the ball while looking for an open pass on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, against Winona State at Wintrust Arena. Lee is a sophomore at DePaul.

    Jaydi Vasquez
    '

  • Angelina Smith guards a Winona State player on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Smith is a freshman at DePaul.

    Jaydi Vasquez
    '

  • Jill Pizzotti talks to the players on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena against Winona State. Pizzotti will be assuming the interim role for the first time in her tenure with the program.

    Jaydi Vasquez
    '

  • Grace Carstensen cheers for DePaul on the bench during their second pre-season game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Carstensen is a sophomore at DePaul.

    Jaydi Vasquez
    '

  • Haley Walker guards a Winona State player on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Walker is a red-shirt sophomore at DePaul.

    Jaydi Vasquez
    '

  • Alayna West dribbles towards the basket against Winona State on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. West is a freshman at DePaul.

    Jaydi Vasquez
    '

  • Grace Carstensen defends a Lewis guard during the Blue Demon’s matchup against the Flyers in Lincoln Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. The 5’11” sophomore appeared in 17 games for the Blue Demons in her freshman campaign.

    Will.Robson
    '

  • Angelina Smith looks towards the basket on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons beat Winona State, 73-58.

    Jaydi Vasquez
    '

  • Grace Carstensen and Charlece Ohiaeri cheer on the bench during their second pre-season game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons made 46.27% of their field goals against Winona State.

    Jaydi Vasquez
    '
