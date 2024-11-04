Photo Gallery: DePaul women’s basketball starts their season off strong

DePaul women’s basketball played against Winona State on Oct. 28 at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons beat the Wazoos 73-58. The star player was Jorie Allen, who scored 25 points and made 71.4% of her field goals.
Sumer Lee dribbles the ball while looking for an open pass on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, against Winona State at Wintrust Arena. Lee is a sophomore at DePaul.
Angelina Smith guards a Winona State player on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Smith is a freshman at DePaul.
Jill Pizzotti talks to the players on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena against Winona State. Pizzotti will be assuming the interim role for the first time in her tenure with the program.
Grace Carstensen cheers for DePaul on the bench during their second pre-season game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Carstensen is a sophomore at DePaul.
Haley Walker guards a Winona State player on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Walker is a red-shirt sophomore at DePaul.
Alayna West dribbles towards the basket against Winona State on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. West is a freshman at DePaul.
Grace Carstensen defends a Lewis guard during the Blue Demon’s matchup against the Flyers in Lincoln Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. The 5’11” sophomore appeared in 17 games for the Blue Demons in her freshman campaign.
Angelina Smith looks towards the basket on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons beat Winona State, 73-58.
Grace Carstensen and Charlece Ohiaeri cheer on the bench during their second pre-season game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons made 46.27% of their field goals against Winona State.
