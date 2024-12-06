Solomon Bobo, son of former CPS educator Darnell Bobo, stands in front of map artwork, part of the vacant Betsy Ross Elementary school. Both Bobos are subjects of Austin Pope's 'The (Mis)Education of Chicago' portrait series, which focuses on nearly 50 Chicago public schools shut down in 2013.
Solomon Bobo, son of former CPS educator Darnell Bobo, stands in front of map artwork, part of the vacant Betsy Ross Elementary school. Both Bobos are subjects of Austin Pope’s ‘The (Mis)Education of Chicago’ portrait series, which focuses on nearly 50 Chicago public schools shut down in 2013.
Austin Pope
Categories:

‘A Community Demolished’: Photographer Captures the Ghosts of Chicago’s 2013 School Closures

West Woodlawn native Austin Pope’s ongoing portrait series, the (Mis)Education of Chicago, covers over 40 schools closed in 2013 by Rahm Emanuel, inviting conversations about access to education and systematic oppression.
Byline photo of Emily Diaz
Byline photo of Riley Sommers
Emily Diaz and Riley Sommers
December 5, 2024

Photographer Austin Pope has been capturing the memories of vacant Chicago Public Schools for over four years. 

Each school photographed was shut down as a part of Rahm Emanuel’s efforts to close over 50 schools in 2013– the largest mass closure of public schools in the United States. 

Through portraits and a gallery of over 40 schools, Pope’s photography unravels the affects these school closures have had on Chicagoans 10 years later. 

Pope’s project, The (Mis)Education of Chicago, has been on display at Chicago’s Blanc Gallery in the Bronzeville neighborhood since October. 

“I’m trying to capture that story because once these schools are gone, the only thing we’re going to have is the memories of it,” Pope said. “At some point, these buildings will be demolished and the crime that was committed, all its evidence, is more or less going to be gone.” 

One portrait in Pope’s series depicts Latrenda Day, a former student at Francis Scott Key elementary school. Day attended the school from kindergarten to fifth grade. 

While Day is now an adult, she often drives past her former school, which turned into a private Christian school in 2022, reminiscing on the neighborhood kids she shared pizza and chocolate milk with during lunchtime, she said. 

“The teachers were very hands-on. They were your parents when you weren’t with your parents,” Day said. “I just remember teachers caring more… they weren’t doing it for a check. They were doing it because they truly loved educating.” 

Once the school closed, students either moved away, or trekked to different schools in unfamiliar and sometimes dangerous neighborhoods, she said. 

Latrenda Day sits on the steps of her former elementary school, Francis Scott Key, for a portrait which is part of Austin Pope’s ‘The (Mis)Education of Chicago’ project. The school was closed in 2013 along with 50 other Chicago public schools. (Austin Pope)

When snapping portraits of Chicagoans like Day, Pope said their stories revealed that many displaced students were forced to travel through areas with a heavy gang presence. 

Though Pope is not directly tied to any of the closed CPS schools from 2013, he said the closures still affect him because he is part of the Chicago community. 

His project speaks to the overall sentiment of systematic oppression behind the closures, Pope said. Demonstrating the impact of the school closures through art rather than statistics was an intentional approach in his project, refuting the idea that truth can only be supported through numbers. 

“I feel like sometimes, as an artist of color, there’s a pressure on us to over-explain when something racist is happening,” Pope said. 

Pope argues that if the closures had happened in a neighborhood without people of color, “there wouldn’t need to be statistics–there would be outrage,” he said. 

The familiar fear of school closures is resurfacing now– as talk of additional closures in black and brown communities has been circling since 2023. 

Members of the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) are protesting CPS plans to close seven schools in Chicago’s Acero charter school network– most of which are located in South Side neighborhoods.

Douglass Academy High School, located across the street from the former Francis Scott Key elementary school, can hold over 900 students, but only has 35 enrolled. Though the CTU voted to keep the school open this year, it joins a lengthy list of nearly 300 “underused schools” considered ideal for closure to alleviate budget deficits. 

While the fate of these schools is still up in the air, Mayor Johnson and the CPS board passed a moratorium on school closings until 2027. This temporary prohibition is subject to reversal by the board at any time, leaving many Black and Brown community members, like Day, frustrated. 

“I don’t believe that in Black and Brown neighborhoods we are cared for in the manner of other neighborhoods, of other ethnicities,” Day said. “Black and Brown neighborhoods continue to be caught up in this catch-22 about what we need, versus what they tell us we need and how much they want to spend.” 

Pope echoed a similar sentiment. 

While many vacant schools were repurposed into art and health care centers, Black and Brown communities shouldn’t have to sacrifice educational facilities for community spaces, he said. 

“We either have to have a school or we can have an art center,” Pope said. “But we can’t have both, and that’s where the disparity comes in for me.” 

Day’s excitement for Pope’s project and inspiration for being photographed is influenced by her pride as a former CPS student, she said. 

Seeing Pope’s photos of the empty schools and lots, brought back memories of kids playing basketball, swinging on the monkey bars and playing on seesaws, Day said. She hopes viewers take away a similar nostalgia, even if they weren’t affected by the school closures. 

“It doesn’t affect you, but to see it in a place like a gallery… speaks more value,” said Day.

Pope’s project has been in the making for over four years, and he plans to continue gathering portraits for years to come– whether that takes one year or ten, he said.

“It’s been an interesting journey,” Pope said. “It’s interesting how each one of these buildings has its own persona and spirit in regards to what it was and what it’s also becoming.”

Pope’s exhibit is open by appointment at the Blanc Gallery until December 8. Find more information here

More to Discover
More in Arte y vida
Latrenda Day se sienta en los escalones de su antigua escuela primaria, Francis Scott Key, para un retrato que forma parte del proyecto La (Des)Educación de Chicago de Austin Pope. La escuela fue cerrada en 2013 junto con otras 50 escuelas públicas de Chicago.
'Una Comunidad Demolida': Fotógrafo Captura los Fantasmas de los Cierres Escolares de Chicago en 2013
Jassiel Serna observa la obra de arte de Teresita Carson en la exposición desde afuera en La Villita, el 12 de octubre de 2024. Carson ayudó a escribir el guion de 'Ask a Punk', que será proyectada por Full Spectrum Features en el Gene Siskel Film Center.
Exposición de Arte y Nueva Película Iluminan la Escena Punk en la comunidad Latina
Maya Ortiz Saucedo explains local artist AWXEL's work at desde afuera, a Little Village exhibition on Oct. 12, 2024. They are the curator of this exhibit.
Art Exhibit and New Film by Latine Artists Shine Light on Punk Scene in Little Village
La cantante Nicole Nicolalde baila en el centro del escenario durante su concierto el 26 de septiembre de 2024 en Haus Caliber de Chicago. Ella y su banda de fusión latina coreografían sus propias actuaciones de baile.
Cantante de Chicago lleva la música tradicional latina a nuevas alturas
Latin-fusion musician Nicole Nicolalde dances left stage at a performance on September 26, 2024 at Haus Caliber in Chicago. Her bandmate plays saxophone beside her and he is one of eight other instrumentalists in the group.
Chicago Musician Takes Traditional Latin Music to New Heights
A couple dances at the Latinx Cultural Center's third “Feria” on Thursday Sept. 26, 2024 at DePaul's Lincoln Park Campus Welcome Center's parking lot.
A Feria at DePaul celebrates Hispanic Heritage, uplifts Latine presence in a predominately white institution
More in La DePaulia
La familia Israel posa para una foto después de terminar La Carrera de los Muertos juntos en Pilsen el 2 de noviembre de 2024. La Carrera permite participantes de todas las edades.
La Carrera de los Muertos en Pilsen, ahora más grande que nunca, celebra una tradición mexicana
The Israel family poses for a photo after finishing La Carrera de los Muertos together in Pilsen on Nov. 2, 2024. Carrera permits participants of all ages.
Pilsen’s Annual Carrera de los Muertos, now larger than ever, celebrates a Mexican tradition
La fotografía de Juan Sebastián Salgado adorna su altar en La Ronda Parakata el sábado 26 de octubre de 2024.
Comunidad se Une en Celebración de Día de los Muertos para Apoyar a Familia en Duelo por el Reciente Fallecimiento de Joven Estudiante
A group celebrates Dia de los Muertos holding cempasuchil flowers and displaying skeleton during a procession towards La Ronda Parakata on Saturday, October 26, 2024.
Community Unites on Day of the Dead Celebration to Support Family Mourning Young Student’s Recent Death
Personas esperan en la Comisión Estatal de Elecciones de Puerto Rico en San Juan, Puerto Rico, el martes 17 de septiembre de 2024. La fecha límite para el registro de votantes finaliza el 21 de septiembre.
Acusaciones de fraude electoral llevan a Congresistas a solicitar funcionario del Departamento de Justicia Federal supervise las elecciones en Puerto Rico
People wait at the Puerto Rico State Elections Commission in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. The voter registration deadline ends Sept. 21.
Allegations of election fraud prompts Congress to request DOJ officials to monitor elections in Puerto Rico