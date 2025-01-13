Two sides of the turntable: Underground raves can be rewarding, but also dangerous for DJs

The room inside Happy Gallery is painted a light orange that reflects on guests as they dance to music mixed by DJ Tee Vera (Teala Torres).

Torres focuses on her set behind the turntables, combining jungle and footwork genres. She mixes them into a fast-paced setlist, showcasing her personal style and technique at the art space in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

“I’ve always been someone that’s delved into the little nuances of music and been interested in music as a conceptual art form,” said Torres, a college student from the Chicago area. “A lot of it’s about creating a narrative and expressing something about how I’m feeling internally. You’re the one that’s curating it.”

Having entered the underground music scene through internet communities, Torres prefers to form connections online before meeting people in person. But no matter how she finds her way to underground clubs, there are safety concerns about drug use, potential abusers and the condition of some buildings where raves are thrown.

Sam Taffet, a sophomore and president of the DePaul DJ Club, has witnessed too many times when organizations are not careful about the events they put on.

“Recently, an organization threw an event, and there was mold in the building,” Taffet said, noting that, later, some guests got sick.

Often, raves are thrown in abandoned buildings, primarily for the aesthetic. Many DJs say few precautions are taken to protect attendees.

In 2021, the Chicago Tribune reported that guests of these underground events were reprimanded for trespassing for not having proper licensing, posing danger to all who attended.

Local DJs say the scene often hasn’t improved.

“Nobody really does the research to make sure that it’s actually safe,” said Genesis Suggs, secretary of DePaul’s DJ Club. “Especially when people are on drugs and other substances, there needs to be precautions in place, and that’s not valued.”

Student DJs like Suggs and others, can be put in difficult positions when performing at events that lack safety measures.

Torres also voiced her concern when working with others who don’t share the same values. She said she has cut off ties with organizations and promoters who are unsafe to work with.

Mya Collins, a DJ and communications and media major with a double minor in music business and sound recording technology at DePaul, agreed that there is a need for accountability within the underground music scene.

Collins said it can work well when events in the underground scene are DIY, or “do-it-yourself” — like they are at Happy Gallery — because organizers can seek like-minded individuals from the community to help keep these smaller events safe.

Collins witnessed this when taking part in a recent show organized by someone who was trying to raise money to help a friend’s family escape war-torn Gaza.

“I think people are much more capable than they think they are,” she said. “This person had never even organized a show before. They just really cared about helping their friend.”

Lindsey Williams, vice president of the DJ Club, says poor substance management and questionable leaders at bigger venues often create problems.

“Whether it be like Narcan or needle disposal areas, they need to be providing stuff like that,” Williams said.

Accessibility of resources includes overdose preventative tactics and providing DJs with their own mediator, said DePaul professor Daniel Makagon, who specializes in urban communication and underground culture.

“One of the most important things I learned from DJs I have met is that it is important to have a trustworthy team,” said Makagon, adding that having a safe person with the DJ at all times can lead to a better community.

Harm reduction organizations have been around since the underground music scene in Chicago became commercialized in the 1990s, providing a safe space for all patrons by educating them on drug use effects and informing them about purity levels in substances.

Because of the structure of the underground scene, organizers can be held responsible for not taking the proper procedures to handle drug users, and the responsibility can fall on performers, says Torres.

“This sounds like something antithetical to DIY community-building and connection,” said Makagon. “But that person who works with the DJ can understand that community-building and safety are complementary, not at odds.”

Torres recalls not having full reign on what happens at the shows where she performs and having to handle difficult situations, like someone using substances, by herself or with friends who attend.

Having only been a part of this community for a little over a year, Torres is still figuring out what she is OK with at an event — and what she is not.

Similarly, Suggs and Williams created “Girls Underground,” a DJ collective for women and people assigned female at birth (AFAB), who are based in Chicago. The collective serves as a safe space for women and AFAB DJs to be a part of a group that values safety and promotes community.

While such things can be an afterthought for larger underground events, spaces like Happy Gallery are trying to provide attendees with a safe underground experience that also features artists native to Chicago.

By promoting themselves on social media, the art gallery opens its doors to all people engaged in the underground music scene.

The self-proclaimed DIY gallery and artist studio features knick-knacks scaling the walls behind and around the makeshift dance floor. Strangers invite each other to dance, accepting one another into their circles with no issue.

“Someone working the venue, someone working the door, someone working at the bar, someone being at the show, someone being on the guest list,” Torres said. “That’s a hierarchy that we’ve created within these scenes. So, people hold certain positions of authority, and there’s a structure to it.”

That organizational structure, she said, can place DJs at the top while attendees depend on them, not only to keep the peace but to curate the vibe. While there is community in the underground scene, being aware of the exclusivity in it can lead to further community-building.

“It’s a very human thing I don’t want people to lose,” Torres said. “I think DJs are pretty important, even if we’re kind of over-represented sometimes. I feel a part of something, not (just) as an individual.”

Related Stories:

Stay informed with The DePaulia’s top stories, delivered to your inbox every Monday.