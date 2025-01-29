The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
Categories:

Live Updates: DePaul falls to Bueckers, UConn in front of record-breaking crowd

Nathan Klepp, Sports News Beat WriterJanuary 29, 2025
Giacomo Cain
DePaul fans cheer during the first half on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. The game was nearly sold out.
Check for Updates
Live Coverage
Sharing Link
Pinned
Updated
Jan 29, 2025, 7:59 pm
Nathan Klepp, Sports News WriterWintrust Arena

Final Score: UConn 84, DePaul 58

Giacomo Cain
Taylor Johnson-Matthews catches a pass during the second half of DePaul’s game against UConn on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Johnson-Matthews scored 19 points.

Taylor-Johnson Matthews and Jorie Allen led DePaul in scoring with 19 and finished in double-figures for the 23rd straight game but it didn’t matter as UConn handled DePaul through all four quarters winning 84-58.

While star Paige Bueckers only had eight points on 2-10 shooting, three other Huskies got into double-digits and built a lead after a tight first quarter. An 18-8 second quarter proved to be fatal for the Blue Demons. Points were hard to come by after that.

32 points in the paint and a balanced attack from their bench – 28 points – paced the Huskies from start to finish. UConn remains perfect in the Big East and now has won ten games in a row.

DePaul has a great opportunity to rebound from this game against Seton Hall on Saturday, Feb. 1. at Wintrust Arena.

 

 

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 10:12 am
Nathan Klepp, Sports News WriterWintrust Arena

The second quarter lull

A last-second layup to end the first quarter by guard Angelina Smith made it a two-possession game. DePaul looked like they had met the moment and brought the requisite energy and aggressiveness needed against another nationally ranked-opponent.

Then came the second quarter where they only scored eight points and the deficit grew into halftime. The second quarter for DePaul has statically been their lowest-scoring quarter this year. After good starts, the team falls into a lull.

“Is it fatigue? I don’t think it’s fatigue, I think it’s important to have the ability to stay focused,” Interim head coach Jill M. Pizzotti said.

When the leading scorer and leader Jorie Allen goes to the bench for rest, the team struggles to find enough scoring. Veterans Maeve McErlane and Kate Clarke could help supplement that when they return from injury.

“I think that’s a part of our challenge, finding scoring in enough places,” Pizzotti said. “We certainly hope to get Kate (Clarke) back soon. If anyone saw her Butler game, you can see she can really have a positive impact for our team.”

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 29, 2025, 11:24 pm
Nathan Klepp, Sports News WriterWintrust Arena

Only one winner? Think again.

The final score reads as a blowout, 84-58, but Interim head coach Jill M. Pizzotti saw this night as a win for women’s basketball at large.

“I thought women’s basketball won tonight,” Pizzotti said.

DePaul set a program record in tonight’s game with a final attendance of 8,503.

“For the number of students we had attend a women’s basketball game. We talked to our players about embracing the opportunity to play one of the best teams,” Pizzotti said. “Enjoy the moment and put our best foot forward and play hard.”

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma shared a similar sentiment postgame.

“I thought everything about tonight was fantastic: the energy in the house, the crowd,” Auriemma said. “This is a special place to play, I’m glad the DePaul kids play like they love playing here.”

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 29, 2025, 7:46 pm
Nathan Klepp, Sports News WriterWintrust Arena

All but over at Wintrust Arena

Giacomo Cain
Jill Pizzotti coaches her players during a timeout on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. An 18-8 second quarter proved to be fatal for the Blue Demons.

With 4:46 left in the game, reserves have entered the game for both sides.

DePaul’s Emory Klatt has gotten into the score sheet off a backdoor cut from nice ball movement. Two freshmen for UConn, guards Allie Ziebell and Morgan Chelli have subbed in.

During the timeout, the PA announcers revealed that tonight’s game was the most attended ever at Wintrust Arena. 8,305 people were in attendance for tonight’s game.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 29, 2025, 7:32 pm
Nathan Klepp, Sports News WriterWintrust Arena

Another run, another timeout

Giacomo Cain
Fans cheer in the stands on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. DePaul lost to UConn, 84-58.

Back-to-back threes coupled with another scoring drought, forces head coach Jill M. Pizzotti to call timeout.

Freshman forward Ellery Minch subbed in late in the third and went 1-2 from three. DePaul was only 6-18 shooting in the third and failed to make any ground.

After three quarters UConn leads DePaul by 28, 65-39.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 29, 2025, 7:14 pm
Nathan Klepp, Sports News WriterWintrust Arena

UConn breaks it open

A 10-0 in the last two minutes has made this a 24-point deficit for DePaul.

DePaul has shown some fight in stints but UConn’s size has begun to take its toll on DePaul’s frontcourt. UConn has cashed in on DePaul’s carelessness for the ball. They are up to 14 points off turnovers.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 29, 2025, 6:57 pm
Nathan Klepp, Sports News WriterWintrust Arena

DePaul down but not out

Giacomo Cain
Jorie Allen fights to get the ball to the basket during DePaul’s game against UConn on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Allen set a career-high scoring 34 points and was a perfect 12-12 from the free-throw line during her last game.

UConn finishes the first half making five of their last seven heading into halftime up 40-24.

DePaul has still struggled to find their groove offensively. Jorie Allen has reached double figures yet again but has felt the resistance from UConn’s frontcourt — none of her makes have been easy.

Graduate guard Azzi Fudd leads UConn in scoring with 11 points on 4-7.

While shooting 50% from three, DePaul only has four attempts.

A quick run to begin the third could energize this crowd and get the Blue Demons back in this game.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 29, 2025, 6:37 pm
Nathan Klepp, Sports News WriterWintrust Arena

Offense hits a lull in the second quarter

While leading scorer Jorie Allen was off the court getting rest, UConn took a 11-point lead, going on an 8-0 run. DePaul is having trouble getting into the paint and creating open and efficient shots.

Allen looks to be heading back onto the court where she’ll carry the offensive load once again. DePaul has four minutes to climb back into this game.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 29, 2025, 6:25 pm
Nathan Klepp, Sports News WriterWintrust Arena

Last second layup gets DePaul within two possessions

Giacomo Cain
Taylor Johnson-Matthews looks to pass while Ashlynn Shade guards during the first half on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons have won two in a row getting to 11-11 on the season.

DePaul trails UConn 22-16 after the first quarter. The decisive stat this quarter was DePaul’s four turnovers to UConn’s two.

Johnson-Matthews leads DePaul with five points with one assist and one steal. Freshman star Sarah Strong leads the way with seven points and three rebounds. Paige Bueckers is only 1-4 shooting so far.

 

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 29, 2025, 6:13 pm
Nathan Klepp, Sports News WriterWintrust Arena

Midway through quarter one

After DePaul started the party with two threes, UConn answered promptly with two of their own. UConn’s size and strength will be a factor all night long.

Entry passes have been sloppy and shots at the rim have been heavily contested with Strong and El Alfy in the frontcourt.

10-8 UConn midway through the first quarter.

Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 29, 2025, 6:04 pm
Nathan Klepp, Sports News WriterWintrust Arena

Starting lineups

Giacomo Cain
Sumer Lee dribbles down the court on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Lee started the game.

DePaul:

  • Taylor-Johnson Matthews, Guard
  • Sumer Lee, Guard
  • Shakara McCline, Guard
  • Meg Newman, Forward
  • Jorie Allen, Forward

 

UConn:

  • Paige Bueckers, Guard
  • Kaitlyn Chen, Guard
  • Azzi Fudd, Guard
  • Sarah Strong, Forward
  • Jana El Alfy, Center
Sharing Link
Updated
Jan 29, 2025, 5:46 pm
Nathan Klepp, Sports News WriterWintrust Arena

The stadium is striped and fans are filing in

This must’ve been what DePaul Athletics dreamed about when becoming a tenant of Wintrust Arena. A near-sellout crowd on a weekday night. The arena opened in 2017, but has seen little success in getting its students and alumni in seats. Not tonight.

One of the hottest teams in the nation, UConn and their star guard Paige Bueckers, are back in Chicago. An estimated 8,000 tickets have been sold for tonight’s matchup. In one of highest anticipated games on the schedule, both teams look to keep their winning streaks alive and remain in the top four of the conference.

Ten minutes from starters and tipoff.

 

A record-setting crowd is expected to be in attendance when DePaul hosts sixth-ranked UConn on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Wintrust Arena.

The Blue Demons have won two in a row getting to 11-11 on the season. Their latest win was an overtime thriller against Butler on Sunday, Jan. 26. Graduate forward Jorie Allen set a career-high scoring 34 points and was a perfect 12-12 from the free-throw line. However, junior guard Kate Clarke sustained a shoulder injury late in overtime diving for a loose ball. She will not suit up against UConn.

Junior guard Maeve McErlane and freshman guards Alayna West and Ally Timm have been out all season. Sophomore guard Grace Carstensen is a newcomer to the injury bench — she has played 15 games this season and has sat out since Jan. 2.

UConn is a perfect 10-0 in conference play and is riding a nine-game win streak coming into tonight’s matchup. Behind redshirt junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Sarah Strong, UConn gained sole possession of first place in the Big East with a win over Creighton, 72-61 this past Sunday. Strong was named both the Big East Player and Freshman of the Week for the third time this season on Monday, Jan 27.

The Huskies all-time are 25-1 against DePaul. DePaul’s only win came in their inaugural matchup, which was 42 years ago. Last season, UConn swept both games with 37-point victories.

Follow here for live updates from Wintrust Arena.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags: