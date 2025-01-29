Live Updates: DePaul falls to Bueckers, UConn in front of record-breaking crowd

A record-setting crowd is expected to be in attendance when DePaul hosts sixth-ranked UConn on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Wintrust Arena.

The Blue Demons have won two in a row getting to 11-11 on the season. Their latest win was an overtime thriller against Butler on Sunday, Jan. 26. Graduate forward Jorie Allen set a career-high scoring 34 points and was a perfect 12-12 from the free-throw line. However, junior guard Kate Clarke sustained a shoulder injury late in overtime diving for a loose ball. She will not suit up against UConn.

Junior guard Maeve McErlane and freshman guards Alayna West and Ally Timm have been out all season. Sophomore guard Grace Carstensen is a newcomer to the injury bench — she has played 15 games this season and has sat out since Jan. 2.

UConn is a perfect 10-0 in conference play and is riding a nine-game win streak coming into tonight’s matchup. Behind redshirt junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Sarah Strong, UConn gained sole possession of first place in the Big East with a win over Creighton, 72-61 this past Sunday. Strong was named both the Big East Player and Freshman of the Week for the third time this season on Monday, Jan 27.

The Huskies all-time are 25-1 against DePaul. DePaul’s only win came in their inaugural matchup, which was 42 years ago. Last season, UConn swept both games with 37-point victories.

Follow here for live updates from Wintrust Arena.