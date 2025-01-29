Live Updates: DePaul falls to Bueckers, UConn in front of record-breaking crowd

Taylor-Johnson Matthews and Jorie Allen led DePaul in scoring with 19 and finished in double-figures for the 23rd straight game but it didn’t matter as UConn handled DePaul through all four quarters winning 84-58.
While star Paige Bueckers only had eight points on 2-10 shooting, three other Huskies got into double-digits and built a lead after a tight first quarter. An 18-8 second quarter proved to be fatal for the Blue Demons. Points were hard to come by after that.
32 points in the paint and a balanced attack from their bench – 28 points – paced the Huskies from start to finish. UConn remains perfect in the Big East and now has won ten games in a row.
DePaul has a great opportunity to rebound from this game against Seton Hall on Saturday, Feb. 1. at Wintrust Arena.