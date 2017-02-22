DePaul men’s basketball knocks off Georgetown 67-65

A wild ending helped DePaul men’s basketball snap a ten-game losing streak as they defeated Georgetown 67-65 on Wednesday night.

It was the Blue Demons’ (9-19, 2-13 Big East) first road win of the year and effectively ended Georgetown’s (14-14, 5-10) chance at an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

In the first half, Georgetown went up by as 14 points on multiple occasions but the Blue Demons stormed back to take the lead going into the half, 39-36. Billy Garrett Jr. had 13 points in the half.

The second have did not have as much variance in terms of point spread. The Hoyas and Blue Demons battled with the lead switching hands and neither team could gain an advantage of more than seven points.

With thirty seconds to go and the shot clock off, Georgetown had the ball with a chance to win at the buzzer. The Hoyas rolled down the clock until Jessie Govan had a wide open three with five seconds to go, but his shot missed everything and went out of bounds. DePaul had a chance to win it with less than five seconds to go.

Garrett Jr. received the handoff after passing the ball in and drove all the way down the court to put up a layup as time expired. His shot missed, but he was fouled on the play. Garrett, a 91.3 percent free throw shooter, sank both shots for his first points of the second half and gave DePaul the win.

Next up for DePaul is a home game against Seton Hall on Saturday at 1 p.m.