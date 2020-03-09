DePaulia editors discuss law professor who defended stop-and-frisk policies

On this week’s episode of Page 29, we welcome our first guest, DePaul Black Law Students Association Vice President R.J. Foster to discuss the controversy over law professor Monu Bedi’s recent op-ed in the Chicago Tribune defending the legal validity of stop-and-frisk policies. Then, we sit down with Opinions Editor Emma Oxnevad, who wrote in a column this week about her frustrations and experience with DePaul’s student counseling services.