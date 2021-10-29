Let me plan your date part three

It’s the third date, which means it’s socially acceptable to take photos together, so get your cute seasonal fits ready and head to the Lincoln Park Fall Festival for a cheesy pumpkin patch photoshoot. Plan for an early Saturday morning date to beat the family crowds as you walk around one of the last good weekends without a jacket. This date is within walking distance from the Lincoln Park campus and is available for all DePaul students. Not to mention, there are fall-themed beers and cocktails available at some of the restaurants near the zoo.

Firecakes Donuts

On your perfect fall date stop by Firecakes on Clark for some of the best donuts in Chicago. Open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., this is a popular stop for local Chicagoans. This little donut shop is not dine-in yet, but the inside is filled with cute bakery-style trinkets and a full glass display of colorful donuts, making it impossible to pick just one. Munch on their seasonal donuts like pumpkin creme brulee and apple cider and set the tone for your walk to the zoo.

Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Festival

The Lincoln Park Fall Festival is a yearly tradition in Chicago, fit for families and college students alike filled with seasonal activities that are made for everyone’s craving of autumn fun. The Zoos fall festival is free for everyone and available every saturday and sunday from Oct. 8 to Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most of the activities are free, like watching the professional pumpkin carvers create their designs, but some cost $6 per ticket to go through the pumpkin walk or make your own caramel apple and smores. After you walk off the donuts, stop by Patches’ pop-up, a fall-themed outdoor restaurant, and grab a couple burgers and beers before you go pick your pumpkin from their pumpkin patch.