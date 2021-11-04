St. Vincent DeJamz

It is finally Scorpio season. The eighth astrological sign of the Zodiac chart, for those born between Oct. 25 to Nov. 21, is ruled by Pluto, the planet of destruction and transformation. Often mistaken as a fire sign because of their passion and power, Scorpios are one of the more hard-headed water signs compared to Cancers and Pisces. Like their animal namesake, Scorpios are known for their sting and wait-to-attack approach to relationships. Scorpios are also considered one of the more hated Zodiac signs because of the vengeful characteristics and attitude that is hard to get along with. With this in mind, Scorpios can make great friends for their fiery connection and unwavering commitment to you. Compliments to all the Scorpios out there who sent recommendations boosting up their self-esteem, but a true representation has to show more than the Megan Thee Stallion attitude. This DeJamz is a tribute to the Scorpios.

1. “Broken Clocks” — SZA

The Scorpio Queen herself and also one of my favorite songs from her album “CTRL.” SZA replicates a lot of positive Scorpio energy with the importance of focusing on yourself and not insignificant people (another great artist to listen to for breakups) “I moved on for the better you moved on to whoever,” reflecting what it’s like to get dumped by a goal-focused Scorpio.

2. “sex money feelings die” — Lykke Li

Multiple Scorpios recommended this song for the list and I’m not sure if they meant this as a compliment to themselves or genuinely believe this song characterizes their sun placement. Either way, this song with its hypnotic voice and eclectic medley combine for the perfect pre-party hype yourself up in the mirror vibe(an everyday experience for most Scorpios).

3. “Heart of Glass” (Live) — Miley Cyrus

If you consider this as a classic like me and consider the fact that Miley Cyrus’ moon sign is a Scorpio, there’s reason enough to put this song on the list. I feel this cover in specific shows off her Scorpio side with it being a gorgeous tribute to Blondie. Miley really shows off her vocal talent in this song with her melodic belting even live.

4. “Cocky Af” — Megan Thee Stallion

It’s like singing affirmations in the morning with Megan Thee Stallion and nothing screams scorpio more than “Cocky Af.” Megan is an honorary Scorpio in my mind as every song from her reflects the ideal of a bad b*tch and is necessary for every scorpio to include Megan in their daily playlist.

5. “Sandra’s Rose” — Drake

You can’t have a Drake song on here without it being from the album “Scorpion.” Another Scorpio artist and one that is a top-tier example of why you shouldn’t play around with this Zodiac sign. “Sandra’s Rose” is my favorite song from his Scorpion album with the melodic sample combined with Drake’s rap about his struggle with fame.