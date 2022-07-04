Six dead, dozens injured in Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois

A Lake County police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill. on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a shooter fired on the northern suburb’s Fourth of July parade

At 10:15 a.m., gunshots echoed through the streets of Highland Park, Illinois, as a gunman shot down crowds of families viewing the Fourth of July parade.

As of now, six people have been pronounced dead and at least 24 people are injured from the initial shots or the chaotic aftermath, Christopher Covelli, Deputy Chief of Lake County, said in a press conference around 2 p.m.

The gunshots began three-fourths of the way through the parade this morning. No exact motive for why the shooter chose to fire has been determined, but the shooting was deemed intentional and potentially planned, according to ABC7.

The police are still looking for the gunman. The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 18 and 20 years old with long black hair. The suspect is said to have a small build and is wearing either a blue or white T-shirt.

The suspect was using a high-profile rifle, but police have not identified which type of rifle it was, according to ABC7. Police were able to collect the firearm after the shooting occurred.

Parade attendants or people looking for family members and loved ones, the Highland Park police officers are holding a reunification center at the Highland Park Police Department, according to Covelli.

As of now, local business workers and local business visitors have been asked by the police to shelter in place, according to Covelli.

At 3 p.m. CT, Covelli said he would discuss more updates on the investigation and how the injured parade attendants are doing.