Update: Police identify Robert E. Crimo as suspect, give update on victims

Law enforcement conduct a search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Rain pours down from the sky, lawn chairs are thrown about, red, white and blue balloons are deflated and splattered with blood across the streets of Highland Park as doctors and police give an update on the Fourth of July shooting.

Christopher Covelli, Deputy Chief of Lake County, reported at a press conference at 4:50 p.m. that the suspected gunman is Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III. He is 22 years old and is suspected to be driving a silver Honda Fit. The license plate is an Illinois plate reading “DM80653”.

According to the picture sent to news outlets, the suspect has a tattoo on his face, has facial hair, and tattoos on his neck.

Covelli did not say specifically where he is from, but Covelli said the suspect is from the area.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous by the police and are encouraged to call 911 if they see him or his vehicle.

Dr. Brigham Temple, stationed at the North Shore Hospital near Highland Park, spoke prior to Covelli at the press conference to tell news outlets that 26 people were injured in the shooting and admitted to his hospital.

Temple said 25 of the injured victims experienced gunshot wounds. 19 of the people that were admitted have been treated and discharged from the hospital. Only 2 are still admitted to the hospital and are in stable condition but the other 5 have been either transferred or discharged.

The child in critical condition was stabilized and is now being transferred via helicopter to the University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital.

Temple said the hospital had to send out a code yellow message to local hospitals and emergency centers to receive resources such as additional ambulances, about 20 physicians and more than 20 nurses. He also said the hospital did undergo lockdown during the high-intensity situation.

While the hospital was in lockdown, the families of the victims were contacted and cleared to enter and were reunited with their family members. Temple said all injured victims were reunited with their families.

Covelli said Gov. JB Pritzker will be speaking at a press conference at 6 p.m. to address the situation and answer questions from news outlets.