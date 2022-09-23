Page 29 – V #107 I #2: Interview with DePaul’s new president, opposition to Riot fest

The DePaulia podcast is back and with our new host Amber Stoutenborough. Listen in each week to get an inside scoop of the latest news at DePaul and Chicago

The Multimedia Managing Editor Amber Stoutenborough talks to Editor in Chief Erik Uebelacker and Print Managing Editor Nadia Carolina Hernandez about their interview with DePaul’s new president, Rob Manuel and our Online Managing Editor Patrick Sloan-Turner includes his experience with President Manuel through last week’s Faculty council meeting. Then Amber sits down to talk to La DePaulia Editor in Chief, Jacqueline Cardenas on her article about west side residents holding an opposition fest to remove the mega festival, Riot fest from Douglas park.

Host: Amber Stoutenborough

Producer: Amber Stoutenborough

Editors Interviewed (in order): Erik Uebelacker, Nadia Carolina Hernandez, Patrick Sloan-Turner and Jacqueline Cardenas

Music: Do it by Paolopavan