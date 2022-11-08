How to register and vote on the same day

Signs line the curb outside a polling location at the Chicago Public Library Lincoln Park branch on Election Day.

Election Day is here, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to register to vote. Residents of Illinois are able to register and cast their ballot at the same time.

For individuals not originally hailing from Chicago, like students, as long as you’ve lived in the city for 30 days prior to today you are eligible to vote.

However, not all voting sites state-wide have the staff available to process same-day registration. But the Illinois Board of Elections created an online tool to find sites with grace-period registration available.

For residents of Cook County, all voting sites offer same-day registration.

Once voters have located a site that allows for same-day registration, they need to bring two forms of ID to verify their identity.

According to election officials, these forms of ID can include a photo ID, utility bill, bank statement, government check, a lease or mortgage, student ID or any other government document. One form of identification must include the voter’s address in the county they plan to vote.

The full list of identification accepted can be found on the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners website.

As in any election, the voter must be 18 years of age on or before election day.

Once the voter has found a same-day registration site and collected the necessary identification, it’s time to vote.

Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m., and as long as you are in line by 7 p.m. you can still vote.

For any voter suppression concerns, voters can call the Election Protection Hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE, via ACLU.