Kimberlie Goldsberry announced as interim vice president for Student Affairs

Kimberlie Goldsberry will become interim vice president for Student Affairs beginning Jan. 2, 2025. Provost Salma Ghanem appointed Goldsberry’s to the temporary position on Thursday, Oct. 17. Goldsberry is currently associate vice president for Student Affairs and has held that position since June 2022.

Goldsberry is temporarily replacing Gene Zdarski, who’s retirement was announced in September, following 10 years of service at DePaul.

According to Newsline, during Goldsberry’s time as associate vice president, she has “provided leadership” for numerous departments across the university, such as Center for Students with Disabilities and Veteran Services, among others.

Before starting at DePaul in 2022, Goldsberry served as the vice president of Student Affairs and dean of students at Carthage College from 2016 to 2022. Prior, she was dean of students and interim vice president of Student Affairs at Ohio Wesleyan University from 2009 to 2016.

Ghanem has put her confidence in Goldsberry, according to Newsline.

“Kimberlie has served DePaul students well since she came to us in 2022,” Ghanem said. “I am confident that she will continue to put students and student success first during this time of transition.”

Zdziarski echoed Ghanem’s sentiment.

“Working with Kimberlie has been truly rewarding,” Zdziarski says. “Since she arrived two years ago, the university has benefited from Kimberlie’s leadership and expertise. I know the Division of Student Affairs and the DePaul community will be in very good hands.”

Goldsberry has also done work with the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators as a regional director and member of the board of directors.

Goldsberry says she is looking forward to becoming interim vice president of Student Affairs and wishes Zdziarski the best in his “well-deserved” retirement.

“I am honored to be asked to serve DePaul University and our students as the interim vice president for Student Affairs. Veep Gene will be missed, and I will work hard to fill his shoes,” Goldsberry said in the Newsline announcement. “My short time at DePaul has been full of exciting opportunities to serve and support students in the Vincentian mission and I look forward to doing even more.”

Related Stories: