BREAKING: DePaul President Manuel to speak before congress on campus antisemitism

DePaul president Robert L. Manuel has been called to testify before Congress, DePaul confirmed Thursday evening.

Manuel has been invited to speak about antisemitism on DePaul’s campus as a part of the Committee on Education & Workforce’s “Beyond the Ivy League: Stopping the Spread of Antisemtism on American Campuses” committee hearing on May 7.

Manuel will be joined by California Polytechnic State University (San Luis Obispo) president Jefffrey Armstrong and Haverford College president Wendy Raymond.

This news comes in the light of a recent lawsuit filed by DePaul students Michael Kaminsky and Max Long. The two were victims of what the Chicago Police Department called a hate crime.

Kaminsky and Long allege DePaul contributed to a hostile environment for Jewish students on campus.

DePaul has been given an “F” rating on the Anti-Defamation League’s “antisemitism report card.”

Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI), said the hearing is to ensure Jewish student safety on college campuses, and to discuss legislation to combat “threats or harassment in violation of Title VI.”

“For the past few years, our Committee has played a critical role in both uncovering the rampant antisemitism on college campuses and holding administrators accountable,” said Walberg. “Numerous legislative options are under consideration to make certain that schools across the country are ensuring a safe learning environment for all students in compliance with federal law.”

DePaul’s “Confronting Antisemitism” page condemns all forms of hatred, and promotes a “safe and welcoming space” for all.

Manuel “looks forward to having the conversation with our lawmakers and describing all that DePaul has done to confront antisemitism,” according to a statement from university communications to the DePaulia.