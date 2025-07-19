DePaul PPGA to return this fall with new name, no Planned Parenthood affiliation

DePaul’s Planned Parenthood Generation Action plans to re-register as a new student organization called SURJ, Students United for Reproductive Justice, after losing its student organization status.

The club had operated since 2022 before DePaul’s Office for Student Involvement (OSI) unexpectedly deactivated it on June 3 due to its affiliation with Planned Parenthood. The move barred the group from hosting events on campus or posting on social media.

“This step reflects DePaul’s responsibility to uphold its Catholic, Vincentian values, which does not allow formal partnerships with organizations whose core missions are in direct conflict with the teachings of the Catholic Church,” University Communications told The DePaulia on June 13, following the deactivation.

At a town hall last month, members of the club voted for the group to re-register with OSI, to keep its university funding and room reservations, now without a tie to the national reproductive health group.

“We feel that re-registering will be the best option for us to fulfill our mission and serve our DePaul community and fellow students,” the organization posted to Instagram on July 18.

OSI recently met with students interested in forming a new reproductive justice group that complies with DePaul policy and values, a DePaul spokesperson said.

“DePaul remains deeply committed to fostering an environment where thoughtful and respectful dialogue on complex and important issues, including reproductive health and wellness, is encouraged on campus,” the university told The DePaulia.

The organization is holding a logo design contest to represent the new club and its new name, details can be found on their Instagram.