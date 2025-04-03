Two Jewish students sue DePaul, alleging negligence after attack on campus

Two Jewish DePaul students are filing a lawsuit against the university for failing to protect them from being attacked on campus last fall in what Chicago Police Department has classified as a hate crime.

On Nov. 6, Michael Kaminsky and Max Long were attacked outside DePaul’s Student Center on the Lincoln Park Campus by two men wearing black face masks according to Chicago Police. The complaint, filed in Cook county circuit court, claims they were beaten with the men’s fist and a water bottle or soda can.

Long suffered a concussion and Kaminsky’s wrist was fractured from the attack.

“Jewish students should feel safe on their own campus,” Kaminsky said in a press conference on April 2. “When universities infringe upon these rights, accountability must be demanded.”

The lawsuit alleges that DePaul took part creating a hostile environment for Jewish and Israeli students and that this attack could have been prevented.

Kaminsky and Long are seeking a judgement of at least $50,000 and a jury trial.

A DePaul spokesperson said in a statement that they condemned the attack against the students in November 2024 and “the safety and security of our students is of paramount importance.”

The attack happened a few months after students started an encampment on the university Quad in response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Long was a soldier in Israel and served in the Israel Defense Forces, and he led campus discussions about the conflict in the Middle East. Kaminsky helped found the DePaul chapter of Students Supporting Israel and decided to join in Long’s efforts to discuss the conflict.

“Jewish students on college campuses are not looking to censor the speech of their classmates, they are living in constant fear for their safety on campus,” Jaclyn Clark, one of the attorneys representing Long and Kaminsky, said.

The statement from DePaul said the university will continue to work with CPD to investigate the November incident and hold the attackers accountable. The university is also offering resources to those who have been affected.

“Our Student Affairs and Public Safety offices have been available to provide support for the students who were attacked, as well as others in our community who were affected by this attack,” the statement said.

The DePaul spokesperson said that in recent years the school has invested in programs, infrastructure and security in an effort to increase safety on campus.

“We are committed to keeping DePaul a safe and welcoming space for every member of our diverse university community,” the statement said.

Editor’s note: The story has been updated to reflect the correct date.

