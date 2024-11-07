Jewish students victims of hate crime on DePaul campus

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the incident’s classification as a hate crime.

Two Jewish DePaul students were punched and pushed in front of the Student Center on Lincoln Park campus on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 6, according to the Chicago Police Department(CPD) and DePaul administration.

DePaul Public Safety sent an email to the university community at 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 6, indicating that two students were attacked by offenders wearing black masks. Both individuals fled the scene after the attack, according to the alert.

As of the evening of Nov. 7, CPD has now classified the incident as a hate crime. CPD is looking for information regarding the offenders.

“Again, we are outraged that this occurred on our campus and will do all we can to hold those responsible accountable for these hateful acts,” reads a DePaul public safety statement.

A video of the incident has been posted on the Chicago Jewish Alliance Instagram page.

Later in the evening, DePaul President Robert L. Manuel sent an additional email blast indicating that the students were Jewish who were “visibly showing their support for Israel.”

The victims sustained injuries but declined medical care, according to Manuel’s statement.

At the time of the initial alert, Public Safety characterized the attack as battery.

“It is completely unacceptable and a violation of DePaul’s values to uphold and care for the dignity of every individual,” Manuel said of the incident.

Tensions have been raised on DePaul’s campus, surrounding the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, after a pro-Palestinian encampment began in late April. DePaul administration has responded with new guidelines for free speech and “shared expectations.”

Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd), whose office is blocks away from Lincoln Park campus, also issued a statement, reiterating Manuel’s characterization of the recent incident as “unacceptable.”

“My office will continue our work fighting back against antisemitism and hate of all kinds,” Knudsen said.