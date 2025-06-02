DePaul men’s soccer player Chase Stegall dies unexpectedly in residence hall

Chase Stegall, a DePaul men’s soccer player, passed away unexpectedly this morning, June 2, in his residence hall on the university’s Lincoln Park campus, DePaul President Rob Manuel announced in an email to faculty, staff and students.

“Chase was known for his warmth, strength of character, and vibrant presence – qualities that touched the lives of many both on and off the field,” Manuel said. “His loss is deeply felt by his teammates, coaches, classmates, faculty, staff, and all who knew him. We extend our heartfelt prayers and deepest sympathies to Chase’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

DePaul vice president and director of athletics DeWayne Peevy and mens soccer head coach Mark Plotkin released a joint statement on behalf of DePaul Athletics:

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase’s family, friends, teammates and all who loved him. In the coming days, we will support Chase’s family and teammates through this devastating time. His loss will be deeply felt across our entire Athletics and university family and his memory will forever be a part of DePaul University.”

Stegall, a 20-year-old sophomore midfielder from Atlanta, Ga., played in 16 of DePaul’s 17 games this past season.

Details on a memorial service will be announced when available.