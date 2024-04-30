Live Updates: Students hold encampment for divestment on DePaul Quad

Jump to most recent update.

DePaul Divest Coalition and Students for Justice in Palestine launched an encampment on the Quad Tuesday morning. About 30 protesters set up roughly 15 tents outside University Hall and Richardson Library at 10:00 a.m.

A sign in front of the encampment reads “Jesus Died For Our Sins, Palestinian Kids are Dying for Our Profits,” and another reads “DePaul Liberation Zone.”

The move comes as students across the country protest their universities’ involvement in the Israel-Hamas war, with some students facing arrests. Since mid-April, protesters have set up similar encampments at universities across the country, including Columbia University and Harvard University. Other universities in Illinois, such as Northwestern University, the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, also established encampments in recent days.

Within the first 20 minutes of the encampment forming, Director of Public Safety Bob Wachowski was spotted near the Quad speaking to other University Employees.

As the organizers set up camp, DPU Divest Coalition and Students for Justice in Palestine (SPJ) DePaul created an Instagram post containing its demands, which includes:

Acknowledge the ongoing genocide and “scholasticide” in Gaza.

Disclose investments, budgets, and holdings up the university with the greater DePaul community.

Divest from companies that advance Palestinian suffering and profit off the occupation.

Join the city of Chicago in calling for a ceasefire.

Eliminate study abroad trips to “Israel” that discriminate and normalize Israel’s occupation.

Establish an ethical advisory team on investment responsibility that included students, faculty, and staff.

Following the encampment’s creation, the office of DePaul’s president, Robert L. Manuel, sent an email to the university community, acknowledging its existence and urging students to keep the demonstration nonviolent.

“Again, peaceful protest long has been a legitimate means of expression at DePaul,” the email read. “As an institution of higher education, we teach our students to engage in civil, meaningful discussion. In this moment, we are balancing the rights of our students to voice their opinions and the needs to operate a safe environment for all constituents of the university — faculty, staff, and students alike. We have the obligation to ensure the university can continue to maintain an environment that is conducive to academic success.”

It also said that instances of violence, harassment, intimidation and other actions that interfere with university operations will lead to immediate disciplinary action, including suspension or expulsion.

The University’s Guiding Principles for Speech and Expression permits students to protest peacefully. However, the university’s protest guidelines state that “all demonstrations and other similar events on or adjacent to campus must be orderly and peaceful. Such events may not impede passage, may not create excessive noise, or may not interfere with the business operations of the university.”

Monday night, April 29, an open letter circulated among DePaul faculty asking the university to respect students, faculty and staff’s right to freedom of speech and recognize the urgency surrounding the “current humanitarian crisis.”

7:30 p.m.

To prepare for the encampment, DePaul’s administration appointed an engagement team to balance respecting students’ right to protest and the university’s core mission of teaching and learning, according to team member Lexa Murphy.

Currently, the team has nine representatives from the Office of Academic Affairs, the Division of Mission and Ministry and the Office of Student Affairs.

Murphy, the College of Communication dean, said the group’s goal is to create a channel of dialogue and a sense of transparency between protesters and administration.

“The overall charge is just to make sure that we have open lines of communication, that we have moments and opportunities for dialogue to really talk with and work with the student protesters,” Murphy said Tuesday, April 30.

So far, the engagement team has met with Student Government Association Vice President Avery Schoenhals.

Although Murphy was not physically present on the Lincoln Park Campus Tuesday, she emphasized that the university intends to approach the encampment differently from other higher education institutions and has no intention of calling the Chicago Police Department on protesters.

Murphy stated that the university would uphold its decisions based on Vincentian values, respect students’ right to protest and ensure minimal impact on the university’s operations.

“They’re not looking to bring in external forces or anything like that,” Murphy said. “Their goal is just to maintain open dialogue and a peaceful setting, and as long as it doesn’t interfere or pull away from the core operation at the university – meaning classes (and) the ability of all students to still get their right to education – then there’s no plan that I’m aware of to, to call in CPD or external forces.”

6:15 p.m.

The speaker discussed in this brief was granted anonymity due to fear of retaliation.

Protesters gathered at the center of DePaul’s Quad to listen to a Pro-Palestinian organizer and discuss the demands for divestment, the ending of investment in companies that benefit Israel’s war efforts in Gaza, and future mobilization efforts.

The speaker discussed the encampments at other American universities, especially those that have “escalated.” Over the past few weeks, Columbia has seen a heavy police presence on campus, as well as suspensions and expulsions for students involved in its encampment.

“We have seen Columbia escalate,” he said. “We have seen Poly Cal escalate. And you have to figure out what your escalation tactics are going to be at the school.”

The speaker also said that a commitment to divestment was not enough — it has to be seen through.

“We have to keep the pressure, we have to escalate, and we have to hold (DePaul) accountable … until they finally divest.”

The speaker discussed previous divestment efforts that were successful at DePaul. Including a student boycott of lettuce and grape growers from 1972-74 in support of the United Farm Worker’s Union (UFW). The boycott garnered 4,000 petition signatures and a resolution by SGA— ultimately leading to DePaul ending its relationship with non-union growers.

“The student body forced the school in 1972 … to boycott non-union lettuce and grape growers,” he said.

He discussed the school’s “change its investment strategy” in response to student demands for divestment from apartheid South Africa in the 1990s.

The speech concluded with a call to action to protest the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August.

“(We want) to let the Democratic Party and Genocide Joe know that they’re not welcoming to the city and that they are complicit in genocide,” he said.

3:15 p.m.

Counter-protestors arrived at the DePaul Quad at 3:00 p.m.

As the counter-protesters entered the quad, encampment organizers told its members not to “engage or interact” with the opposing side and to combat them through chanting.

About 25 pro-Israel demonstrators congregated around the Seminary Avenue entrance to the Quad, where encampment protesters gathered nearby to begin a series of chants such as, “disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters soon linked arms across from protesters adorned in Israeli flags before retreating to their encampments.

DePaul freshman Lily Hecht, co-president of the Jewish student organization Hillel, said she and other Jewish students are concerned about antisemitic rhetoric on college campuses across the country.

“They’re just spreading a lot of hate,” Hecht said of pro-Palestinian protesters. “I mean, at Columbia, we’ve seen a lot of laws broken and a lot of extremely antisemitic rhetoric, like not even just anti-Zionist, but purely antisemitic.”

In opposition to the pro-Palestinian encampments erected Tuesday morning, Hecht said she wants to spread positivity and eventually engage in dialogue.

“We’re just trying to spread love here,” Hecht said. “We’re just trying to get a community of Jews to show that we’re not afraid and we are at DePaul, despite the encampments.”

Nick, a Jewish Lincoln Park resident, was a part of the counter-protests. He believes that the events of Oct. 7 have been “whitewashed” and says that Israel’s proposals to Hamas have been “extremely generous.”

“There is no ceasefire because (Hamas) has not accepted it,” Nick said.

Pro-Palestinian protestors eventually retreated from the counter-protest and reconvened in the center of the quad, where they continued various chants over megaphones.

Ben, a DePaul sophomore, was also participating in the counter-protests, wearing a flag of Israel draped around his neck.

He believes with the hostages being released, the violence in Gaza would stop.

Ben also expressed his hope that the ongoing protests don’t interfere with “student studies” as midterms continue at DePaul and expressed his concern about being a Jewish student on campus.

DePaul Hillel posted on their Instagram story that students are welcome in the Jewish Life Center “for a safe space to decompress and hang out.”

“It’s scary, it’s hard…there’s a lot of framing going on with the school,” Ben said.

The protests on both sides remain peaceful.

2:00 p.m.

Organizers invited all demonstrators to gather in the Quad, where they announced 10 community guidelines for everyone to follow.

At the forefront of the guidelines remained the message to prioritize the safety of those protesting.

“Who keeps us safe?” the organizer asked the crowd. “We keep us safe!” responded the approximately 150 students crowded around the center of the Quad.

Leaders also urged demonstrators to avoid engaging with agitators and speaking to the media directly, whether they were DePaul students or not. Instead, they were asked to direct reporters to designated “media liaisons.”

They also say that photos and videos should not be taken without explicit consent from participants. According to the guidelines, demonstrators should also not disclose any of their information to the Chicago Police Department, such as their names.

The announcer also stated alcohol and drug use is prohibited within the encampment.

Because of DePaul’s standing as an open-campus, the organizer urged not only DePaul students to participate in the encampment and protests, but also DePaul alumni, students from other universities and Chicago residents.

The announcer also stated they were open to adding additional guidelines to the officially established ones, and encouraged those with ideas to come communicate with the organizers.

The announcement of guidelines ended with a series of various chants, including “end the siege on Gaza” and “from the river to the sea”

12:25 p.m.

The DePaul Divest Coalition posted its agenda for the first day of the university’s encampment on Instagram after its establishment. An event, speaker or communal meal is planned for nearly every hour from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

According to the schedule, there will be a divestment teach-in from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in McGowan South Room 108 hosted by SPJ, where they will provide background information on the divestment and feature two alumni speakers.

12:15 p.m.

DePaul sophomore Henna Ayesh, student media representative for the DePaul encampment, are among the many who were encamped on DePaul’s quad.

“This is the community coming together to make this happen. And as you can see by the numbers, this is a testament to our community’s power in numbers,” Ayesh said.

“Free Palestine” and “From the River to the Sea” chants can be heard across the Quad, where over 150 protesters have gathered.

Ayesh said protesters will remain on the quad “until DePaul adheres to all of the demands that we have given them.”

She said it is a good sign that protesters in the encampment at the University of Chicago have not yet faced the Chicago Police Department. Still, SJP and DePaul Divest Coalition have plans in place to address law enforcement.

“We are equipped with Marshals and police liaisons…so we have people on site who are experienced in dealing with these types of situations,” Ayesh said.

She said she hopes to negotiate with the university “as soon as possible.”

“If you have time, stop by,” she said. “This encampment is open to everybody, whether you’re a DePaul student or not.”

11:50 a.m.

The number of protestors has increased to approximately 150. Protestors have begun chanting on the quad.

10:00 a.m.

Dozens of DePaul student protesters have begun setting up an encampment on the Quad.

