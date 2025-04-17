Suspect arrested and charged for battery and hate crime on Jewish students at DePaul

Police arrested a suspect for the November attack against two Jewish students on DePaul’s campus, university officials said.

Adam Erkan, a 20-year-old man from Hoffman Estates, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said late Wednesday. He is also being charged with two counts of hate crime.

Erkan is not a member of the DePaul community, according to an email from President Robert Manuel and director of Public Safety Bob Wachowski sent Thursday morning.

Erkan is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for the felony charges.

Michael Kaminsky and Max Long were attacked outside the Student Center on DePaul’s Lincoln Park Campus on Nov. 6. They claim they were confronted by two masked men and struck with a water bottle or soda can.

These charges come after Kaminsky and Long filed a lawsuit against DePaul earlier this month, alleging negligence and claiming the university is a dangerous place for Jewish and Israeli students.

“I think it’s very important to see justice play out,” Gerard Filliti, one of the lawyers representing the students, said. “These arrests are crucial, not just to Max and Michael but to the Jewish community. We’ve seen too many hate crime attacks go unpunished.”

