Second DePaul student sues DHS over loss of student visa

DePaul Master’s student, Satyanarayana Mekarthi, is suing Kristi Noem, Todd Lyons and the Department of Homeland Security after his F-1 student visa was revoked due to a traffic violation in 2024.

Mekarthi, an Indian national, completed all requirements of his Masters of Science at DePaul in December 2024, according to the lawsuit. He was set to walk at his graduation ceremony in June. He was currently employed in the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program.

His status is “Terminated” in the SEVIS system, therefore he is unable to work under his OPT program, which allows F-1 visa students to work up to a year after completing school.

This lawsuit comes more than a week after another DePaul student, Vishnu Vardhan Nali, filed a similar complaint against the Department of Homeland Security after losing his F-1 status.

Jake Cox

On April 8, 2025, Mekarthi was notified by the U.S. Department of State that his F-1 visa was revoked because “additional information became available after your visa was issued.”

His F-1 visa was not set to expire until December 2027.

Lawyer Jeff Brown represents both students. He has been contacted for comment but has yet to reply.

Mekarthi was pulled over by police in Indiana in May 2024 while driving with a Temporary Visitor Driver’s License issued by Illinois. He was arrested and charged with “operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a licence,” a class C misdemeanor in Indiana.

The charge was later reduced to “No Operator’s License In Possession,” a civil violation for which Mekarthi paid a fine. He was not convicted of any criminal offence, according to the lawsuit.

As he was not convicted, Mekarthi’s F-1 visa should continue to be valid.

“A single arrest for driving without a license does not constitute a basis for termination of Satya’s OPT authorization, according to the government’s own regulations,” the complaint read.

Gretchen Frickx, the senior director of international student success and global partnership, and James Dorsett, the director of international student and scholar services said in a statement that DePaul welcomes and supports all students and understands the uncertainty international students face.

“International Student and Scholar Services is working tirelessly to monitor immigration guidance and laws,” the statement said.

They said that ISS cannot provide legal advice and they recommend that students seek legal counsel.

