Tents sit on the Lincoln Park Quad on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, as protestors ready for the night after day one of DePaul’s encampment. Protestors are expected to spend the night on campus without any interference from Chicago police.
Jake Cox

Photo Gallery: Day one of DePaul’s divestment encampment on the Quad

The DePaulia Staff
April 30, 2024

Members of the DePaul community gathered on the Lincoln Park Quad for an encampment to encourage university administration to divest from Israel on Tuesday. The protest began at 10 a.m. and grew to about 200 students, faculty and other university stakeholders. Many demonstrators, most wishing to remain anonymous, will stay the night and continue the encampment until the DePaul Divestment Coalition’s demands are met.

  • Demonstrators gathered on the quad of DePaul University’s Lincoln Park Campus on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Community members were demanding the school sever ties with any affiliations that support Israel.

    Will Robson
  • Student protestors sit on the Lincoln Park Quad on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, eight hours after the encampment began, listening to a Pro-Palestinian organizer. The speaker outlined previous divestment efforts at DPU.

    Jake Cox
  • A paletero sells ice cream to students at the encampment on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at DePaul University. There was various different food options for the demonstrators.

    Ariana Vargas
  • Two anonymous protestors color in their tent, passing the time during the pro-Palestinian encampment at DePaul University on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The encampment began at 10 a.m. and many protestors plan to continue participating throughout the night.

    Grace Logan
  • A protestor holds up two pro-Palestinian signs, while fellow demonstrators chant in solidarity of Gaza on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The encampment’s Divestment Teach-In was held between 4:30 and 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Grace Logan
  • Three protestors paint a cloth banner featuring prominent symbols used throughout pro-Palestinian demonstrations on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The banner was hung on the patio railing of University Haul, facing the center of the Quad, and contains a Palestinian Sunbird and the commonly chanted phrase “From the river to the sea.”

    Grace Logan
  • A protestor, who wishes to remain anonymous for safety reasons, hangs a sign on the gates of DePaul University’s quad on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Throughout the demonstration, this protestor and many others hung banners that completely covered DePaul’s fence.

    Grace Logan
  • Demonstrators at DePaul’s encampment on the Quad, hang a sign that reads “Community Guidelines,” on April 30 at 6:15. The list of rules for the encampment were also noted in the 2 p.m. live update.

    Jake Cox
  • Demonstrators gathered on the quad of DePaul University’s Lincoln Park Campus on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Community members were demanding the school sever ties with any affiliations that support Israel.

    Will Robson
