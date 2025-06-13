‘I’m filled with anger and rage’: Protests unfold following surge in aggressive ICE arrests in Chicago, Los Angeles

Chants echoed through Federal Plaza and the surrounding downtown area on Tuesday as protesters marched in support of immigrant rights.

One person’s sign read “Immigrants Make America Great,” challenging President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan and continued efforts to ramp up deportations in the U.S.

The 25th Ward Independent Political Organization was one of multiple organizations to back the protest. Organizers aimed to promote alliance with the residents of Los Angeles following large-scale protests against recent ICE raids and Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Ariana De Luna and Eileen Román, two participants of the protest on Wednesday evening, said they showed up because they have family members who are immigrants.

“I’m here to lend a voice for those who can’t speak,” Román said.

All said they were holding on to hope, despite worries for their communities.

Danny Collins, a Chicago resident, was also present at the protest. He “doesn’t believe in deporting our neighbors.”

“I hope [the protest] encourages change,” Collins said. “I hope it encourages some of our lawmakers to step up and actually do something, to stand with the people, to stand with immigrants.”

Miguel Sahagun, another protester and the manager of a Venezuelan restaurant in the Chicago area, wants an end to the mass deportations.

“One person doesn’t have the power to do whatever they want,” said Sahagun, referring to Trump.

Chicago police handcuff an individual during a protest against a surge in ICE arrests in Chicago and Los Angeles on June 10, 2025. Ariana De Luna, a demonstrator at the protest, said she hopes families affected by ICE raids receive “justice.” Nupur Bosmiya

One protestor walks near a group of Chicago police officers during an anti-ICE demonstration in downtown Chicago on June 10, 2025. Tensions in the immigrant community have escalated since federal agents made several arrests in Pilsen and South Loop last week. Nupur Bosmiya

Protestors hold signs condemning ICE and supporting immigrant rights in downtown Chicago on June 10, 2025. Thousands started marching in Federal Plaza and continued through the Loop. Nupur Bosmiya

Demonstrators in a protest against ICE march west on Adams Street in downtown Chicago on June 10, 2025. The mobilization aimed to show alliance with similar protestors in Los Angeles after Trump deployed the National Guard over the weekend. Nupur Bosmiya Navigate Left Navigate Right







ICE clashes with protestors in South Loop

Last week, demonstrators and immigration agents clashed after they detained multiple individuals attending routine check-ins at their office at 2245 S. Michigan Ave. Tensions among the immigrant community continue to escalate since then.

Many of those detained received a text asking them to attend a surprise check-in. Realizing that some going to their scheduled appointments were not being released, advocates and community organizers started to mobilize.

One organizer was 18-year-old Gio Araujo, an incoming sophomore at the University of Illinois in Chicago. A member of the Students for a Democratic Society chapter at his university, he said he went on-site soon after alerts were sent in online community rapid response groups.

Araujo said that he and other protestors stationed themselves in an alley near where the arrests took place to monitor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents entering and leaving the building.

In the four hours he spent with other community members, he said he found the situation to be deeply concerning.

“It definitely is very, very sad and distressful just seeing how much pain and trauma is being inflicted into what I consider my people,” Araujo said. “I’m filled with anger and rage.”

Ald. Byron Sigcho-López (25th) said the incident was “horrific.”

“It really was a horrible, chilling experience to see people being detained,” Sigcho-López said.

Araujo said he thinks immigrants are being targeted whether or not they abide by required immigration legal procedures – and that Trump’s administration does not care how that affects them.

According to reports, there was at least one detainee who was separated from her attorney during her check-in meeting.

“They are totally violating the Constitution,” Sigcho-López said.

Diego Morales, the chair of the 25th Ward IPO, said that this is not the first time text messages have been used to communicate meeting information for an upcoming immigration check-in. Morales said that lawyers have tried calling the number attached to the text message, but the individual on the other line withheld any identifying information.

“Frankly it gave the impression that it was some kind of scam,” Morales said.

ICE arrests in Pilsen cause concern among locals

The clash came two days after immigration officials arrested two Pilsen residents, according to a press release from Sigcho-López.

On June 2 around 8:30 a.m., a local male employee was detained inside a business in the Pilsen neighborhood, a predominantly Latino area. Sigcho-Lopez said that federal agents entered the business without a warrant. Security footage showed them with guns drawn while trying to arrest the man, according to Morales.

Another male employee at the restaurant went back home, where immigration agents arrested him.

Footage of the incident posted to social media shows agents in police and FBI vests on the 1800 block of S. Carpenter Street. The man, who is now detained, was seen being handcuffed by federal agents and transferred to the backseat of a gray vehicle.

In the footage, the man gave his name in Spanish. Agents had their guns drawn as they entered his home, he said.

Immigration officials did not produce warrants in either arrest, according to Sigcho-Lopez. The two were roommates and co-workers.

“Both of them are working men in the community. They had jobs, they had friends, they had positive connections,” Morales said.

Pilsen residents are being urged by the 25th Ward Office to remain vigilant and to utilize “Know Your Rights” resources. The 25th Ward will be continuing to investigate the arrests, Sigcho-López said.

Some residents, such as Maia González, feel that the neighborhood has become “quiet.”

“I feel like you would usually see older people, especially outside, enjoying their coffee and bread sometimes too. But no, you don’t see that, and it’s a little scary,” said González.

González’s sister, Chachi González, said that this could possibly be attributed to the ICE arrests last Monday.

“I feel like there’s definitely been a big decrease of my neighbors and community outside because they might be scared of what could happen in an instant,” said Chachi González.

DePaul freshman Natalie Kenny has been living in Pilsen for about a year. She said the arrests are “really upsetting and nerve-wracking.”

When Kenny used to go outside, she would notice the vendors around – but she said that things have not been the same since the arrests.

“You don’t really see them around as much, which is kind of sad,” Kenny said.

Kenny and the González sisters hope for one thing: safety. Chicago is considered a sanctuary city; its Welcoming City Ordinance prevents city agencies and their employees, including Chicago Police, from cooperating with ICE.

“It’s just important keeping the schools, churches safe. But even like surrounding areas, that would help out too,” Kenny said.

Back at the protests, Araujo hopes that other people his age can join in advocating for immigrant rights.

“Us students… when we get organized, our voice really matters,” Araujo said. “Our voice can be really loud and can be a big tool for change.”

As a young Latino-American from Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood and a student in the city, he feels that it is his responsibility to use his voice to uplift others in difficult times.

“You either fall into hopelessness, or you get up and fight back and play a role in just ending this trauma against our communities,” Araujo said.

ICE and the Chicago Police Department have been contacted for comment but did not provide a statement at the time of publication.

Nupur Bosmiya contributed to this report.