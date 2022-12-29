DePaul women hold on against Providence to remain unbeaten in the Big East

Sophomore forward Aneesah Morrow puts up a shot over a defender in DePaul’s win against Providence on Wednesday.

After a tough loss to Louisville the week prior, DePaul picked up a much needed win Wednesday, with a 78-69 win over Providence.

It was a dominant performance from the start. Junior Darrione Rogers and sophomore Aneesah Morrow led the way for DePaul. The two combined for 53 of DePaul’s 78 points.

Despite a season-high 24 turnovers, the Blue Demons’ defense was sound, and what ultimately allowed them to prevail as the game got close in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Doug Bruno’s team has struggled all season to be effective from the free throw line. They have shot a 65.5 percent as a team, while their opponents average 71%.

Tuesday night was entirely the opposite. In 19 attempts from the charity strike, DePaul only missed two free throws all game. The team’s 89% from the line was its highest all season for the Blue Demons.

DePaul was +12 on the boards in the game, as they were able to out rebound Providence 47-35 and the Blue Demons turned 15 Lady Friars turnovers into 24 of their own points.

The win was secured because of DePaul’s first half production. The efficiency in which DePaul played and the Demons’ ability to get good looks at the basket, was complemented by its defense only allowing 24 first half points.

The second half was an entirely different storyline. DePaul eased off defensively and let a 24-point lead diminish all the way down to three in the fourth quarter.

Credit to senior Kendall Holmes, who finished with nine points, and Morrow, who both had back-to-back huge shots down the stretch to secure the Blue Demons’ win.



DePaul will look to keep its unbeaten Big East record alive into the New Year on Saturday Dec. 31 when they host No. 21 ranked Creighton Blue Jays.

The Blue Demons hold a 16-6 edge in the series, having won the previous matchup on Feb. 27 in Omaha 90-84.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CST on FOX Sports 1.