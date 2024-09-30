After Knudsen OK, new basketball practice facility one step closer

Chicago’s 43rd Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen announced his formal support for DePaul’s new basketball practice facility in a letter to constituents Friday, Sept. 27.

The new $60 million basketball practice facility is planned for the northwest corner of North Sheffield Avenue and West Belden Avenue, across the street from Sullivan Athletic Center and McGrath-Phillips Arena.

“Today, two years after we began, I am proud to announce my office’s formal support of the Proposed Depaul Facility,” Knudsen said in his letter. “In doing so, we introduce a comprehensive Plan of Operation that represents the largest renegotiation of DePaul’s Planned Development since it was created decades ago. The commitments made therein represent a balanced win for the success of DePaul and the future of our community.”

According to DePaul’s Dream Big Campaign Website, DePaul men’s and women’s basketball will move their training, practices, and operations across the street from the Sullivan Athletics Center to the new facility. It will have dedicated practice courts for each basketball program as well as team dining space, nutrition bar, new sports medicine treatment spaces and offices, hydrotherapy, a weight room, and multi-purpose meeting rooms.

“The new facility will provide our student-athletes with a cutting-edge training environment where they can thrive academically and athletically,” Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy said on X.

DePaul first announced the plans to build a brand new basketball practice facility in August 2023, but made changes to them in April 2024 due to environmental and preservation concerns for the community.

“In addition to their investment in making an environmentally sound building, I am proud to share that DePaul has agreed to my office’s request that they install a significant number of electric vehicle charging stations on campus,” Knudsen said. “These stations will be accessible to the public and operated by a vendor selected by the university.”

The updated plans from April included bird-friendly glass and rooftop solar panels which will “decrease energy use by more than 10%.”

“This project has long been a shared dream for many,” Peevy said. “DePaul Athletics is grateful for 43rd Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen’s continued partnership and leadership in bringing our university’s vision to reality. Throughout every phase, we have remained committed to engaging our Lincoln Park community, ensuring their voices are heard and feedback is incorporated wherever possible.”

In the letter to constituents, Knudsen stated that DePaul has agreed to several items in regards to the community and preservation of certain buildings.

“After careful negotiation, we’ve secured a groundbreaking commitment from DePaul to invest in the formal landmarking of the exteriors of Byrne Hall and Cortelyou Commons,” Knudsen said. “Byrne Hall and Cortelyou Commons are each neighborhood assets with historical significance. DePaul has also committed to preserving O’Connell Hall for future generations with an investment of several million dollars in maintaining its historic facade and other necessary upgrades.”

Knudsen also said that when the process began that there was “no commitment to preservation or long-term investments on campus.” He also said that these commitments made by DePaul were “integral to the success of the development.”

According to Knudsen’s letter to constituents, the proposed facility has received support from others in the community as well. The Wrightwood Neighbors Association supported the proposed facility by a nearly unanimous board vote.

“It is crucial for DePaul to remain competitive to attract students,” the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce said in a statement. “We agree that this strategic investment in their athletics department will enhance the overall reputation of DePaul on a national level. A healthy and competitive DePaul University is vital for the vibrancy and health of Lincoln Park. It is an integral part of our neighborhood and supporting their growth will ensure that Lincoln Park remains a dynamic and desirable place to live and visit.”

The next steps for the project according to the “Plan of Operation” are: DePaul will file an application for zoning approval on or around Wednesday, Oct. 2, then it will be introduced to the Chicago City Council. Next, the Chicago Plan Commission will hold a public hearing and issue a recommendation on the project. Then, the City Council Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Building Standards will hold a public hearing and issue their recommendation for the project. Finally, the City Council will hold a public meeting to vote on the project.

