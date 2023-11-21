​​DePaul students erupt with cheers at annual Tree Lighting

Excited students lined up at the Quad Tuesday, Nov. 14, for their turn to enter DePaul’s annual Tree Lighting event.

After students swiped their IDs, they were met with music, pom-poms, cookies and more in the St. Vincent Circle. The space filled with students sporting their DePaul “ugly sweaters,” as well as the new matching hats handed out at the ceremony.

The festivities included speakers, cheerleaders and DePaul a capella group, The Fullertones. The night ended with the countdown to the tree lighting. As the switch flipped, the crowd erupted.

The event was supposed to follow the Ugly Sweater Party on Nov. 8 but was postponed due to weather. Jack Alferio, a graduate assistant with the Office of Student Involvement, said he preferred it that way.

“It feels like this on its own is a good event,” Alferio said. “It stands to its own.”

DePaul planted the tree for this event which keeps growing every year.

“That’s pretty cool that DePaul invested in this event and planted a tree along with it,” Alferio said.