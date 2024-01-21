Beat+the+cold+with+these+Chicago+and+home-based+activities

Chicagoans spend their winters indoors, bundled up against the bitter cold, or on X complaining about how cold it is outside. However, one thing that remains consistent throughout is the recognition that we are all experiencing “seasonal depression”—which could actually just be depression. Regardless of what you’re up to and feeling this winter, looking forward to doing an activity that you don’t normally do or something seasonal can help beat the winter blues.

Here’s a list of activities I’ve been doing this winter that are both inexpensive and have helped me get through the last few unbearably cold days.

Exploring the World of Romantic Comedies

“Anyone but You” should be on your movie watch list. Unless you haven’t been on TikTok in a while and missed the sly marketing for the movie, or your algorithm dislikes Sydney Sweeney. This movie made me convinced that romantic comedies are making a comeback this year, and you should definitely give them a try if you haven’t already. Also, in case you didn’t know, DePaul students are eligible for $10 movie tickets to any AMC theater in the city. Why not take advantage of this and go to the movies with a friend?

If it’s too cold outside to even try going to an AMC, this is the perfect time to watch some of my favorite romantic comedies like “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Set It Up” and “Friends with Benefits.” There’s something soothing and comforting about watching a romantic comedy, or maybe I just enjoy crying, but maybe you do too? Give romantic comedies a chance.

Indulge in Mindy’s Bakery’s Hot Chocolate

1623 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL

I feel like I mentally save drinking hot chocolate until this time of year. Nothing makes me regret my life choices more than ordering a hot chocolate after realizing I could have just ordered a coffee for the same price– but the hot chocolate is so good, I can’t even be mad. Maybe this isn’t a universal experience, but if you’re looking for some really good hot chocolate, I’d recommend going to Mindy’s Bakery in Wicker Park. Head there on a solo date or with a group of friends, just off the Damen Blue Line stop.

Skate Your Way through the City

337 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL

For this one, I’m calling all the Instagram baddies – the ones who don’t layer up and freeze out on the ice rink but will go to whatever it takes to get the perfect Instagram post with the skyline in the background. No, but seriously, take advantage of the city’s ice rinks; they are truly adorable and will help you make the best memories with your friends.

The Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon is open from now until Mar. 10, with ticket prices ranging from $16-22 per person. Rental skates are included in some prices, and attendees are welcome to bring their own skates.

Delicious Ramen at Oiistar

1385 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL

I’m not sure how long everyone has been taking in Chicago’s ramen scene, but I completely blame my parents for making me uncultured. Did anyone else grow up exclusively eating Maruchan ramen? For years, my understanding of ramen had remained limited to a cup of noodles.

I’ve recently been exploring different ramen spots, and I’ve learned that this weather is ideal for ramen. After trying a few places, Oiistar is my favorite spot in the city. It is located in Wicker Park, just a short distance from the Division Blue Line stop. I recommend trying the spicy garlic shoyumen for a combination of spice, creaminess and overall deliciousness.

Sweet Treat O’Clock

Who else can’t get through dinner thinking about what comes after words? Sweet treats have taken over my life, but unfortunately, I am just a girl on a budget. Recently, I have been making homemade treats like puppy chow and pies.

This is also the time to try the last TikTok recipe you saved or to once again take advantage of your Demon discount and visit Dairy Queen, Swirlz Cupcakes and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in Lincoln Park for 10% off your purchase when you show your DePaul ID.