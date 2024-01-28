Advertisement
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student News Site of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student News Site of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student News Site of DePaul University

The DePaulia

DePaul student’s guide to Chicago Restaurant Week

Claire Tweedie, Arts & Life EditorJanuary 28, 2024
DePaul+student%E2%80%99s+guide+to+Chicago+Restaurant+Week
Yù Yù Blue

Whether you are a self-proclaimed foodie or just looking to beat the dining hall blues, Chicago Restaurant Week is an opportunity to try menus from over 400 restaurants in the city at a slightly more college-student-friendly price. The 17th annual Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 19 to Feb. 4 with participating restaurants allowing diners to try special prix-fixe menus. Brunch and lunch offerings are $25 per person while dinner options are either $42 or $59 depending on the restaurant. The only problem is knowing where to go with so many options and a limited budget. From Lincoln Park to Lakeview to the Loop, there is no doubt a spot to try for a quick lunch in between classes or a nicer dinner experience to treat yourself before midterms.

Floriole Cafe and Bakery:

Conveniently located only a seven minute walk from the Lincoln Park campus, Floriole is one of the best bakeries around to try specialty pastries and select lunch offerings. This year their three-course prix-fixe menu is offered for brunch and lunch. The menu gives you the choice of a breakfast pastry of choice or escarole and goat cheese salad, a mushroom leek and gruyere galette or veggie white bean cassoulet, and a honey chamomile and kumquat panna cotta for dessert. Floriole does not have Wi-Fi so it may be more ideal for those looking for a relaxing Sunday brunch rather than a coffee shop to work and grab lunch in.  

Steingold’s of Chicago:

If you are catching a weekend matinee at the Music Box Theatre, try going a few storefronts down Southport Ave. for a three-course brunch from this Jewish deli. Steingold’s $25 menu boasts five different options for the first course, three choices for the main course and a cocoa-cinnamon babka for dessert. While it is dine-in only, the variety in their Restaurant Week menu allows for vegetarian and gluten-free options. Careful though, the deli is counter-service only with limited seating inside so space fills up quickly.  

DeNucci’s:

Also in Lincoln Park and a 20-minute walk from the Lincoln Park campus, or a 14-minute bus ride if you are feeling confident, DeNucci’s four-course dinner menu is a bit pricier at $59 per person. Diners are given the options of italian wedding soup or stracciatella and pepperoni bruschetta, mushroom lasagna or bucatini carbonara, steak alla pizzaiola or shrimp oreganata and a mini pistachio sundae or banana-nutella cannolis. The menu is available from 4:30 p.m. to close and the price excludes a beverage, tax or tip.  

Boleo:

Night classes at the Loop campus can be killer on an empty stomach but the Restaurant Week dinner menu at Boleo might offer some reprieve. Just a 14-minute walk down Monroe St. from campus is this South American restaurant with its limited-time four-course prix-fixe menu for $42 per person. The menu offers two starter courses of empanadas and a mixed green salad, three main entree choices two of which are gluten-free, and a flan or chocolate cake for dessert. 

The Florentine:

Two Brown Line stops away from Harold Washington Library at Quincy is an Italian restaurant, The Florentine. With three different prix-fixe menus for Restaurant Week, there are plenty of options to try if you are downtown looking for a good meal at any time of day. Their $25 brunch menu is only offered on weekends from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. but their lunch menu is the same price and offered every day. Their $42 dinner menu is three courses compared to Boleo’s four-course meal but you are given three options for each course.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts/Life
The clay piece Liberation by Konno Tomoko sits in its case on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at the Art Institute in Chicago. This piece explores a traditionally feminine subject, a flower, and interprets it through a non-traditional lens.
‘Radical Clay’ exhibition showcases innovative creations by 40 female Japanese ceramicists
Arctic Monkeys Adjacent DeJamz
Arctic Monkeys Adjacent DeJamz
“Mean Girls” review: The movie musical adaptation can sit with us
“Mean Girls” review: The movie musical adaptation can sit with us
Beat the cold with these Chicago and home-based activities
Beat the cold with these Chicago and home-based activities
Changing tastes, new futures: The state of the domestic box office in 2023
Changing tastes, new futures: The state of the domestic box office in 2023
21 Sassy Savage DeJamz
21 Sassy Savage DeJamz

The DePaulia

The Student News Site of DePaul University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *