Lollapalooza: Buzz or bust?

The lineup for Lollapalooza, an annual Chicago music festival, caused a stir on social media after its announcement on March 19. Some DePaul students are criticizing the festival’s slippery slope towards popularized music, while others are ready to fork over $409 for a four-day general admission pass. The lineup was released last month after much anticipation, as the event will be celebrating its 20th anniversary.

“I do wish that (Lollapalooza) would choose a little bit more selectively, with more substance, but I also understand that that’s just not their model at this point,” sophomore Evelyn Clark said. “I think when any festival gets big, it’s just gonna be whatever makes them money.”

Clark has been to other festivals, like Forecastle, a three-day festival in Kentucky highlighting electronic and alternative music. They are excited about some of the Lollapalooza headliners and are most interested in seeing Ethel Cain and Chappell Roan, rising indie artists.

The festival runs Aug. 1-4 in Grant Park, its permanent location since 2006. Each year, it brings tens of thousands of attendees and more than 100 music artists to Chicago, making it a cultural staple in the Windy City.

Historically, Lollapalooza is a melting pot of genres, and this year is no different. From heavy metal to quiet bedroom pop, there’s a little something for everyone.

Newly featured artists, such as The Last Dinner Party and their billboard hit song “Nothing Matters,” are one of the many products of the popularized indie alternative genre. Other artists in the lineup, including Chappell Roan, Tate McRae and Sexyy Red, also had Billboard hits this year, many thanks to the virality of TikTok sounds.

This year’s headliners include Tyler the Creator, Sza, Blink-182, the Killers, Hozier, Future X Metro Boomin, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex. Other big names include singer Reneé Rapp, alternative rock band Deftones and pop icon Ke$ha.

“I think Lollapalooza at this point … just wants a bunch of young people to come to Chicago,” Clark said.

Freshman Zoe Lotarski wishes Lollapalooza would take lineup notes from other iconic festivals, including Bonnaroo — an annual music festival in Tennessee.

“I think (the lineup) is pretty good, but it’s been better in the past,” Lotarski said. “There’s this band I really like called King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard… I know they’ve done Bonnaroo.”

Freshman Ryan Mulligan called the lineup “mid – that’s about it.”

“It would be cool if they could get Autumn in the mix, or somebody like Autumn, that kind of music,” Mulligan said.

Thursday’s performances seemed to gain the most excitement among students.

“I like it, but the only good day is Thursday with Hozier, Lizzy McAlpine and Chappell Roan,” said junior Yash Varma, who is only buying a ticket for that day.

“Who doesn’t like Tyler the Creator?” Lotarski said.

She agreed that Thursday looked like the best day to go. However, many students thought that the lineup wasn’t worth the cost of a four-day pass.

Clark, the DePaul sophomore and music festival fan, isn’t planning on going. Along with many other students, they aren’t excited enough about the artists this year to drop the money. With constant chatter surrounding the festival, music lovers are at a divide whether or not Lollapalooza deserves a spot on their summer agenda.

“No, (it’s not worth the money) because you can’t see all of the concerts you want… because they are all happening on different stages at the same time,” Clark said. “(But), logically, considering it’s a bunch of concerts, it’s worth it.”