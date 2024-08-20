DNC night one: Democrats celebrate ‘everyday Americans,’ Biden passes torch

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) at Chicago’s United Center opened with a packed stadium full of delegates, volunteers, and media from across the country.

Along with the Democratic candidate accepting their nomination, the DNC serves as a way to solidify the Party’s base and pull in voters. That being said, the first theme of the convention, “For The People,” brought in a variety of speakers and special guests on behalf of the Democratic Party.

The lineup shared remarks on topics central to the Democrats’ platform, including health care, inflation and women’s reproductive rights.

While Vice President Harris is officially slated to speak on Thursday night of the convention, Harris made a surprise appearance to kick things off – sending a wave of excitement over the crowd.

Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, was also present, alongside other political leaders such as:

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic Nominee, Hillary Rodham Clinton

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 14th District

Sen. Dick Durbin

Other political figures included a slew of congresspeople, governors, lieutenant governors, and mayors from across the country; a few of which were rumored to be in the running for Harris’ VP pick The convention also heard from working class, “backbone” leaders of America – from union workers, to manufacturers, religious and civil rights leaders.

Appearances from Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers Union (UAW), April Verrett, president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), and Derrick Johnson, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), spoke in favor of the Harris-Walz ticket and the impact the campaign would have on the working class and minority groups.

According to a news release from the DNC, the goal of the convention’s kick off was to feature voices from “ … everyday Americans who understand the stakes of this election,” it read.

Snippets of “everyday Americans” included accounts from reproductive rights advocates who contrasted the difference in Harris’ and former President Trump’s effect on reproductive health care access following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. These individuals included:

Amanda and Josh Zurawski (Texas)

Kaitlyn Joshua (Louisiana)

Hadley Duvall (Kentucky)

The evening’s headliner and keynote speaker was no other than President Joe Biden, whose speech followed an emotional introduction from first lady Dr. Jill Biden, and daughter Ashley Biden. Throughout his speech (and passing of the torch to the Harris-Walz campaign) the convention paused to chant and cheer “We love Joe” and “Thank you Joe” several times.

In his address, Biden made a point to say that choosing Vice President Harris as VP (later, endorsing her Presidential ticket) was not only the best decision to make for America, but has been the best decision of his career.

Harris as the 47th President, would be something Biden said he looked forward to more than when he first began his career, having been elected as Senator in 1972.

Despite a stacked lineup of speakers, and a convention that roared with enthusiasm – the tone of the first evening of the DNC was one of an understanding that more work would need to be done in order for democrats to win the November election.

The plan to win the election will continue to be outlined throughout the convention. Day two programming includes notable speakers such as former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.