Thousands rally outside of day one of DNC, demanding justice for Gaza

Thousands of protesters with the coalition March on DNC took to the streets of Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood on Monday, August 19, demanding an end to military aid to Israel.

The coalition, backed by over 200 organizations representing social justice issues such as racial equality, immigrant rights, women’s rights, workers’ rights, and environmental concerns, united under a common cause to challenge the Democratic National Convention.

“The Palestinians of Gaza are trying to survive a genocide, and the administration that supplies and gives Israel the green light to murder our people is celebrating in our city,” said Nesreen Hasan, on behalf of the United States Palestinian Community Network (USPCN).

Among those marching was Daniel Lee, a former California Democratic Party delegate and board member of two social justice organizations, Move to Amend and Democracy Unlimited.

Lee traveled from his home state to protest the DNC, expressing discontent with the current political landscape.

“I’m not as happy about Kamala (being the Democratic nominee) but the fact that we’ve never had a female president is insane,” Lee said. “I don’t think having a woman (in office) means things will get better, but I understand why people — even if they’re not aligned with her politically — want to make this happen.”

Like many young voters, Lee voiced frustration with the leading candidates, feeling unsatisfied with both Democratic and Republican options.

“I’m happy that it’s not Biden, because I felt like Trump was going to win in a landslide,” said Lee. “If I were in some place like Michigan or Ohio, or any of the swing states, I might have to hold my nose and vote for Harris.”

Throughout the protest, demonstrators chanted in support of Gaza and condemned the convention’s celebrations. Outside, protesters held signs denouncing the Biden-Harris campaign, while inside the convention, attendees showed their support for Biden and Vice President Harris.

Despite several arrests following a small group of protestors breaching the outer fence of the United Center the protests largely remained peaceful. Demonstrations and convention programming are scheduled to continue throughout the week, with the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine organizing a protest tomorrow, Aug. 21 and the Coalition to March on the DNC holding another protest on Thursday, Aug. 22.