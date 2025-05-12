Could DePaul be next? Federal aid fight puts students at risk

What began as a rhetorical attack on “woke” culture has turned into a tangible threat to higher education funding. The Trump administration’s decision to freeze more than $2 billion in federal research grants to Harvard University marks a new chapter in the politicization of academia.

While the Harvard freeze targeted research dollars, the move signaled a broader willingness to leverage federal funding to pressure universities into compliance.

That has raised alarms at universities like DePaul, where the stakes look different: most federal aid here comes in the form of Pell Grants, student loans and work-study. These are often critical resources for low-income students.

Now some wonder: Will political loyalty become a prerequisite for funding?

“For me, without federal aid, I simply would not be able to go to college,” said Gabrielle Oursler, a DePaul senior studying marketing and sales leadership. She receives both Pell Grants and federal loans.

“If I were unable to receive education because of political issues, I would be heartbroken and also just … disgusted,”Oursler said.

If recent events are any indication, Oursler’s concern might become reality. Last month, Harvard sued various government departments and members of the Trump administration for freezing federal funding. That happened after the university rejected the administration’s demand to eliminate its DEI programs and conduct “viewpoint diversity” audits, among other things.

DEI has quickly become a political flashpoint. Supporters say these efforts help correct systemic inequality in education. Critics, including the Trump administration, argue that they impose ideological conformity and silence opposing views.

Even for those who believe some DEI programs warrant critique, the administration’s response has raised concerns about fairness and intent.

“This is a nuanced conversation where a scalpel could be helpful,” said Joseph Mello, an associate professor of political science at DePaul. “But they’re using a sledgehammer.”

He added that the administration is not making arguments in good faith. “They are pointing out things that are not problematic and using it for political gain,” Mello said.

Rather than engage in thoughtful reform, many — including Mello — say the administration is wielding federal funding as a political tool. They say it’s a tactic that risks punishing not just institutions but also the students whose futures depend on them.

DePaul’s reliance on federal dollars isn’t hypothetical. According to a statement from university communications to The DePaulia, the school received about $203 million in federal student aid in fiscal year 2024. That money — which includes Pell Grants, federal loans and work-study wages — is largely based on financial need and goes directly to students. DePaul also received nearly $10 million in federal research funding, which helps sustain academic programs.

“This funding helps advance faculty research and supports DePaul’s academic mission,” the university said in the statement.

A U.S. Department of Education 2024 IPEDS Data Feedback Report also found that 48% of DePaul undergraduate students rely on federal student loans, and 31% of undergraduate students receive federal Pell Grants. At an institution where most aid supports low-income and first-generation students, the impact of any freeze or cut could be especially damaging — potentially forcing students to take on more debt, pause their education or drop out entirely.

This dependence on federal funding reflects DePaul’s Vincentian mission statement, which states that the university is “dedicated to making education accessible to all, with special attention to including underserved and underrepresented communities.”

In a year marked by FAFSA delays and declining enrollment, many students are already feeling the pressure.

“Our government has shown they really don’t have a limit to how far they’re going to take things when it comes to impacting education,” Oursler, the DePaul student, said. “It’s political disagreements between the government and the universities — or rather what they’re teaching — and students like me are the ones who would pay the price.”

In the statement, university communications said DePaul leadership “remains attentive to the national landscape and continues to advocate for our students.” Still, some wonder whether staying “attentive” will be enough if the administration’s pressure campaign expands.

Mello believes schools like DePaul have a clear incentive to push back. “We’re a tuition-driven institution with a liberal arts college,” he said. “We’re not taking a lot of research money, so in a way there’s less for them to take away from us.”

But that doesn’t mean DePaul should stay quiet. “It behooves us to fight because we’re liberal, we’re in Chicago and I think our student body is going to want to see us fighting Trump,” Mello said.

Some larger universities, like Big Ten schools, are already working to coordinate joint legal and communications strategies. Mello said similar collaboration among Catholic institutions — such as Marquette, Loyola and DePaul — could provide strength in numbers.

“I really like the idea of collaborative efforts, because I think we are going to be stronger together,” he said. “We have a common kind of culture and alliance. It would make sense for us to band together.”



