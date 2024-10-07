Optimism is in the air for the future of DePaul sports – from freshman to seniors

Over the last couple of years, it is an understatement to say that being a Blue Demon sports fan has been challenging.

The men’s basketball program, now with a new coach and team, has been one of the most unsuccessful D1 programs in the nation, finishing four consecutive seasons with a losing record. Other DePaul teams, from women’s basketball to soccer, softball and golf, have struggled too.

Despite this, some first-year students like Ali Matarieh are feeling optimistic about the future of all DePaul sports.

“I just love to see Blue Demons win. It doesn’t matter what sport,” Matarieh said Sunday, Sept. 15 at Wish Field before the women’s soccer team kicked off against Western Michigan University.

Matarieh attended his first DePaul women’s soccer game the Thursday before, when the Blue Demons beat Lindenwood University at home, 2-0. That win inspired him to return to support the team on Sunday when the Blue Demons tied Western 1-1.

“It gets my heart pumping; it makes me feel good. It gives me inspiration,” Matarieh said of his support for DePaul sports programs. “We love them, we support every single team.”

The women’s soccer team underwent a revamping transition over the summer offseason, bringing in 10 new freshmen. The new additions to the team hope to bring great success in the future for the program, hoping to increase their record from last year.

In the offseason, there were many changes across multiple sports departments at DePaul. Women’s basketball recruited eight new players. Meanwhile, the men’s basketball team brought in new head coach Chris Holtmann to rebuild the once-successful men’s program. DePaul women’s softball also brought in a new coach in the offseason.

Matarieh is not the only fan with a positive mindset for the future of DePaul sports. DePaul sports staff member Tom Goggin shared a similar perspective.

“Everyone is sort of hopeful no matter what,” Goggin said. “But stuff takes time.”

Goggin is a junior at DePaul, a staff worker, and a student athlete who is a part of the track team. He helps set up various sporting events for DePaul athletics, giving him a unique inside perspective on the athletic program.

He believes all athletic programs are moving in the right direction, with recent investments in facilities. “Men’s and women’s soccer just got new locker rooms,” Goggin said. “They are doing a whole lot that is very promising for student athletes and coaches here, too.”

Investment in sports comes via the “Dream Big Athletics Campaign,” which started last year. The campaign seeks to invest $60 million to upgrade sports facilities across campus, including a new basketball facility that could be completed as early as 2026.

The goal of the investment is to “strategically prioritize the long-term financial health for the entire university as athletic success on a national scale,” President Rob Manuel said. The project is long-term, investing in the future of sports. DePaul hopes to grow its reputation, brand, and revenue through sports. This will fund and elevate academic investment for the future.

“The message moving forward is to be hopeful,” Goggin said.

However, for senior student fans, like Andrew Orrego, there is not a lot of time to watch DePaul teams succeed, at least before they graduate. Orrego said his last four years as a DePaul sports fan were ambiguous. He felt a bit disconnected with so many losses but still supports his Blue Demons and is especially enthusiastic about the soccer programs. Like Matarieh, he also attended the women’s soccer game against Western Michigan.

“I think the setup for the next couple of years is pretty promising,” Orrego said.

Related stories:

Stay informed with The DePaulia’s top stories, delivered to your inbox every Monday.