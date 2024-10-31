election issue
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
Categories:

‘Flow’ review: Give it some apPAWse

Byline photo of Grace Logan
Grace Logan, Arts & Life EditorOctober 31, 2024
Yù Yù Blue

Wow! Not sure what else to say. This was my first experience with Gints Zilbalodis’ work – Latvian filmmaker, animator and director of “Flow” – and I can confidently say that I am a fan. “Flow” follows the story of a solitary cat whose home is washed away in a flood. This kitty protagonist finds unlikely companionship in a yellow lab, lemur, capybara and a secretary bird; stuck together in a sailboat, all these animals must depend on each other to survive. There is no dialogue in this film — Zilbalodis relies solely on body language and animal onomatopoeias to create audience understanding. Not to mention the animation is breathtaking. Zilbalodis and everyone else that worked on this film created such an appealing story. Overall, this is a brilliant movie about friendship and found family. Definitely worth a watch. 

*This film was screened at the 60th Chicago International Film Festival

 

Related Stories:

Stay informed with The DePaulia’s top stories, delivered to your inbox every Monday.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Grace Logan
Grace Logan, Arts & Life Editor
Grace is a sophomore at DePaul. Contact Grace: [email protected]
Yù Yù Blue
Yù Yù Blue, Illustration Editor
Yuyu (she/they/he) is a third-year Animation BFA major and Global Asian Studies minor at DePaul. She likes tattooing, making rugs, and trying new restaurants with her husband. Contact Yuyu: [email protected]