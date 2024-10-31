‘Flow’ review: Give it some apPAWse

Wow! Not sure what else to say. This was my first experience with Gints Zilbalodis’ work – Latvian filmmaker, animator and director of “Flow” – and I can confidently say that I am a fan. “Flow” follows the story of a solitary cat whose home is washed away in a flood. This kitty protagonist finds unlikely companionship in a yellow lab, lemur, capybara and a secretary bird; stuck together in a sailboat, all these animals must depend on each other to survive. There is no dialogue in this film — Zilbalodis relies solely on body language and animal onomatopoeias to create audience understanding. Not to mention the animation is breathtaking. Zilbalodis and everyone else that worked on this film created such an appealing story. Overall, this is a brilliant movie about friendship and found family. Definitely worth a watch.

*This film was screened at the 60th Chicago International Film Festival

