One year ago, I strode across the street to the Walgreens inside the Howard Brown Health Center. Shaking with anxious excitement, I donned a mask and asked for my newest prescription: 2mg of Estradiol and 50mg of Spironolactone, each taken orally once per day.

In retrospect, I realize this was a tiny dosage of estrogen and testosterone blockers, one meant to wean someone onto the effects of transitioning while allowing them a quick out if they decided medically transitioning wasn’t for them. For all intents and purposes, it was a placebo.

I stood alone in my living room, letting the small blue pill form of estrogen disintegrate underneath my tongue. It was difficult to keep my mouth shut for the approximate 15 minutes it would take for it to fully dissolve — I could not stop smiling like an idiot. So what if it was a placebo? It was a step in the right direction, one that I had thought impossible for nearly 20 years.

Looking back upon the halcyon days of early trans-puberty, the euphoria of allowing myself to see myself as a woman for the first time was somewhat naive but nonetheless important. I am endlessly grateful for the girl who took that first step, even if I no longer recognize her. This first year of change has been scored by some of my favorite new artists. Here’s a few highlights.

Tranniversary DeJamz "Talk talk" by Charli xcx — One month in How lucky am I that I came out during (the first?) BRAT summer? The British electronic artist’s smash hit back into the mainstream was a feat unlike any other, and even as overplayed as it became, I cannot deny the album is a straight set of bangers. “Talk, talk” is all about the nervousness and excitement of approaching someone new. What an apt, almost one-to-one metaphor for what I was going through, only the new person is myself. Wow! "Duhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh" by underscores — Three months in I didn’t name myself after April Harper Grey (that honor goes to Girl God’s April Clark), but with the frequency that I listened to underscores during those first few months I wouldn’t blame you for thinking that. Grey’s electronic work on songs like “Stupid (can’t run from the urge)” drew me in, but melancholy indie ballads like “Duhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh” kept me around. Last week an overly eager teenager approached me on the street because he thought I was Grey, mostly because I was wearing a black knit cap similar to hers. Pleased to have passed for someone famous, if only briefly. “Holding A Leech” by Jane Remover — Six months in “Census Designated” is Ms. Remover’s finest album, mostly because it’s incredibly depressing. The ten-track LP is about Jane’s relationship with fame and how it affects her identity, documenting the friction between the absurd lengths they’ll go to please others and the dedication they feel to remain themselves. I’m not famous, nor do I plan to be, but the lyrics of “Holding A Leech” telling a story of trying so hard to maintain a persona and the embarrassment of feeling it crumble around you in front of everyone struck a chord. Transition is complicated. It is a constant battle against your body and the world around you to achieve a desired outcome that often feels so desperately out of reach. “Nakedness of Need” by Pharmakon — Twelve months in A veteran of the NYC experimental music scene, Margaret Chardiet has been screeching into existence for nearly twenty years. This song has lyrics, but they’re almost indecipherable, stretched out over minutes of time through Chardiet’s strained, shrill voice. She captures the vulnerability and shame of the desire for touch through abrasive droning synths that depict her paranoia about the fragility of the human body. We are malleable creatures; this is freeing to some extent. It is also a frustrating reminder of how temporary everything is.

