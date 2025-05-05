Summer ed header
Donate
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
Have a tip?
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
Categories:

Not another birthday DeJamz! birthday DeJamz

Byline photo of Grace Logan
Grace Logan, Arts & Life EditorMay 5, 2025

My mom and I have always shared a love for numbers — number games, number patterns, number puzzles. We’re fanatic Sudoku players. We’re quick to point out patterns on the clock: 11:11, 4:44, 5:55, 7:77. We love when change rounds out to “.00” — the list goes on and on. Must’ve been dumb luck that had me born on May 5, 2005: five-five-five! And since May 5, 2005, every birthday that is a multiple of five has been fun for my mom and me: five, 10, 15 and, now, 20. I’m going to be 20!

This is the first birthday I’m spending away from my mom. The timing just didn’t work out right for her to visit. It’s hard to be away from her. I miss you, crazy lady!

In honor of my mom, dad and the family I’ve found along the way, here’s some songs that I’ll be shuffling on May 5. Not old enough to drink, but definitely toasting y’all today. Lot’s of love! 

Related Stories:

Stay informed with The DePaulia’s top stories, delivered to your inbox every Monday.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Grace Logan
Grace Logan, Arts & Life Editor
Grace is a sophomore at DePaul. Contact Grace: [email protected]