Not another birthday DeJamz! birthday DeJamz

My mom and I have always shared a love for numbers — number games, number patterns, number puzzles. We’re fanatic Sudoku players. We’re quick to point out patterns on the clock: 11:11, 4:44, 5:55, 7:77. We love when change rounds out to “.00” — the list goes on and on. Must’ve been dumb luck that had me born on May 5, 2005: five-five-five! And since May 5, 2005, every birthday that is a multiple of five has been fun for my mom and me: five, 10, 15 and, now, 20. I’m going to be 20!

This is the first birthday I’m spending away from my mom. The timing just didn’t work out right for her to visit. It’s hard to be away from her. I miss you, crazy lady!

In honor of my mom, dad and the family I’ve found along the way, here’s some songs that I’ll be shuffling on May 5. Not old enough to drink, but definitely toasting y’all today. Lot’s of love!

“Cover Me” by Bruce Springsteen Startin’ off strong with Bruce. BRUUUUCE! If you know, you know. My love for Bruce can completely, fully, 100% be attributed to my dad. He’s almost all we’d listen to in the car together — well, Bruce and “Solsbury Hill” by Peter Gabriel. Bruce just gets it: growing up in Kansas, working dead-end jobs, pulling yourself up by your bootstraps. Blue collar work becomes digestible while listening to the album “Born in the U.S.A.” More seriously, you are the smartest man I know, Dad. Bruce is small in comparison to all the qualities we share that I love. Thank you for working so hard to get me to where I am today. I’m not going to disappoint! “The Obvious Child” by Paul Simon Hey mom! This song had to be yours — no doubt, no doubt, no doubt. Every day that I miss you a little extra, I listen to Paul Simon. I vividly remember listening to this song while driving the backroads of Shawnee with you. I wish I was spending Monday with you, but I’ll be back soon. Can’t wait to see you again. Missing the chicken and broccoli at Chen’s Kitchen. “Sticker” by NCT 127 K-pop! Eek! I’ve been influenced. I’ve been corrupted. I’ve been… I don’t know. I can’t hate anymore. Ms. Peyton Hopp, we’ve shared too many good memories for me to maintain my k-pop aversion. I feel like I’ve known you my whole life; hand on the bible. You’ve quickly become one of my best friends and I couldn’t imagine my life without you. “Sticker” is the first k-pop song I really enjoyed, especially with that “f--- ass flute.” Can’t wait for all the future memories we will share. You’re my rock, girl! “Judge Judy” by Tyler, The Creator Hey, Jaden! My roommate, my bestie, my sister: I love you so much! The Tyler, The Creator concert was incredible — all concerts we’ve been to together have been incredible. I wouldn’t want to share those memories with anyone else. “Judge Judy” will be my top song on Spotify this year — bet your bottom dollar! That’s all thanks to you Jaden Applenhans. You’re one of the best things to happen to me in Chicago. You never fail to make me laugh. “Orange Colored Sky” by Nat King Cole Quentin Blais! You said you were tired of the birthday DeJamz, and now you’re featured. Ha ha! In all seriousness, I don’t think I’ve expressed how much our friendship means to me. You are someone I can talk to without fear of judgement, and that means the world to me. You are one of the most talented photographers I know, and I can’t wait to see where you end up. I’m hoping and praying you end up in Chicago so we can finally go to dollar beer night together — just give it another year! “Orange Colored Sky” is one of my favorite songs on Fallout Radio. Can’t wait to return to the Ray with ya! Lots of love to my Marengo king!

Related Stories: