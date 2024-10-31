election issue
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
Categories:

‘Grand Tour’ review: Yearning for meaning across time and space

April Klein, Asst. Arts & Life EditorOctober 31, 2024
Yù Yù Blue

Flashes of the past and present are overlaid on top of one another throughout “Grand Tour.” A dance of motorcycles swirling around a roundabout is played simultaneously with footage of the Chinese New Year celebration a century early – different eras of the same place, yet playing in front of an audience at the same time. This is the magic of director Miguel Gomes’ romantic travelog epic. Shot by cinematographers Rui Poças, Gui Liang and Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (who audiences may know from his work with Luca Guadagnino), it’s a visual marvel with inspirations from experimental work like “Baraka” to the silent comedies of Harold Lloyd. The narrative, split directly in half, covers two lovers. The first half focuses on Edward, the British consulate to Burma, as he bunnyhops around Asia to avoid a marriage to his fiance of seven years. The second half follows said fiance and hopeless romantic, Molly, as she embarks on her quest to find him. This dyad is a key component of what makes “Grand Tour” work, as it displays a profound sense of compassion for everyone looking for something to make the chaos of life worth living through. 

*This film was screened at the 60th Chicago International Film Festival

 

Related Stories:

Stay informed with The DePaulia’s top stories, delivered to your inbox every Monday.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
April Klein
April Klein, Asst. Arts & Life Editor
April is a junior at DePaul. Contact April: [email protected]
Yù Yù Blue
Yù Yù Blue, Illustration Editor
Yuyu (she/they/he) is a third-year Animation BFA major and Global Asian Studies minor at DePaul. She likes tattooing, making rugs, and trying new restaurants with her husband. Contact Yuyu: [email protected]