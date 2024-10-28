OPINION: Should celebrities’ political views matter?

Let’s be honest, Taylor Swift knows the power she has over her fans, specifically those who are younger. She even has a hold on me, a 21-year-old woman, who has been a Swiftie since her “Speak Now” album came out in 2010.

Last month on Instagram, Taylor Swift posted about her plan to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz in the 2024 election.

Shortly after she uploads a post explaining why she feels so strongly about this upcoming election. She also cleared up the rumors about an AI generated post of Swift endorsing Donald Trump presidential run.

“I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election,” Swift said. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she ﬁghts for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

Swift was alluding to LGBTQ+ rights, as well as abortion, and women’s rights.

After the announcement, Vote.org said they recorded more than 35,000 registrations, with the number of 18-year-olds registered doubling since 2022.

As more celebrities have endorsed presidential candidates, Chicago resident Diamond Arias said she has been feeling “anxious” about the election.

“I’ve been seeing a variety of celebrities showing their support either performing or making posts. Everyone seems on edge,” Arias said.

Swift is known to be opinionated. If you have not noticed that in past elections, do you even know Taylor Swift? Swift has also spoken about the double standards in the music industry and how women are perceived criticizing the lack of female representation in the music industry.

Swift’s ﬁrst official political endorsement was a U.S. Senate candidate in Tennessee, where she also lived and pursued a career in country music in Nashville.

As a Swiftie, a huge reason I still support Swift is because she is sure of what she wants to say before she speaks. You don’t have to agree with me, but a celebrity being educated on real-world issues reassures me as a fan that they see me as a human.

Similarly, Chappell Roan is making her mark as an up-and-coming artist with a powerful message. She recently captivated audiences with a sold-out performance at Lollapalooza, even being moved to the main stage just weeks before her set.

After a recent interview with The Guardian, in which she declined to endorse Harris, Roan was attacked for her “neutral” stand, and unlike Swift, refused to cater to her fanbase.

This has led to Roan canceling some tour dates.

I understand the need for celebrities to have privacy, but I believe they lost the want and need for privacy with fame. If celebrities claim to have so many issues with the government, they should do something about it.

Brianna Howard, a senior at DePaul studying public relations and advertising attended the 2024 Democratic National Convention, an experience that left her with some opinions.

Roan canceling a set in New York and Washington because of the backlash and criticism she’s facing. It’s a tricky subject. I understand.

“Being at the DNC this year showed me how important it is that we preserve democracy and how close we are to losing it,” Howard said.

Personally I believe if you have done your research, you’re entitled to have your own opinion, even if you’re a celebrity. Most celebrities want the same thing as I do — get the people out to vote.

Right now, voting is all we have.

This election has me by a chokehold, and it’s very intriguing to observe celebrities handling pressure, especially with such a large and diverse audience. Using your platform to help endorse a candidate get out the vote is a good thing.

Before proceeding to endorse your preference, it’s important to educate yourself. Having a skilled PR manager alongside you can also help you navigate any backfire that comes to light.

