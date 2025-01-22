MAGA and miracles: Meeting Trump’s base on inauguration day

At “The Dubliner” pub on Capitol hill, droves of red-hat wearing Americans were packed in tightly, transfixed by the televisions mounted behind the bar. They were not watching football or soccer, the supporters were beholding history: the second inauguration of Donald Trump.

Temperatures outside were frigid, but spirits were high among the people in the pub, many of whom believe Trump’s second term is a “miracle bestowed by God.”

Nori and Kate from New Jersey were especially animated while watching Trump’s inaugural speech at the pub.

They, along with many in the crowd, began cheering as Trump discussed his plans for mass deportations.

Kate said a second Trump presidency is the “best thing that could happen” for a sanctuary city like Chicago, although both women have not visited Chicago in many years.

Nori said Trump in office will stop the “persecution” of ordinary citizens at the hands of “illegals” who she said are draining space and resources in cities across America.

Both women see Trump’s victory as a step toward protecting what they see as America’s mandate to be a Christian Nation.

“America was founded so that we all would unite,” Kate said. “That’s what the Bible wants for every single one of us. That’s what this nation was built on, and that’s what Trump’s bringing up.”

Although a majority of Trump supporters hold Christian beliefs, the presidential inauguration ceremony is interfaith.

Seth Dreyer, Vice President of pro-life organization Created Equal, said the Christian value of forgiveness is key to his mission opposing abortion.

He along with several other pro-life advocates were planted outside Capital One arena Monday morning, holding imposing and graphic signs of aborted fetuses.

Despite Trump’s inconsistent views on abortion spanning his many decades in public life, Dreyer said what matters now is how he governs.

“What matters more is not what you’ve done, but who you are now,” Dreyer said. “I care about those issues. I care about how he speaks about them, but certainly I won’t stop partnering with someone because they did something bad in their past.”

Now, Trump is embracing the uber-wealthy leaders of technology and commerce corporations like Amazon, TikTok and X. Jeff Bezos, Shou Chew and Elon Musk sat in the front row of Trump’s indoor inauguration ceremony.

Many Trump supporters at “The Dubliner” Monday cheered when the Fox News broadcast turned to Musk.

Kyle Dennis, a young adult from Cleveland, Ohio, primarily consumes news via TikTok and X , and listens to podcasts by Candace Owens and Roseanne Barr.

Dennis braved the cold in D.C. Monday and expressed his support for President Trump’s return, citing immigration and gender ideology as major concerns.

He voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, but seemed ashamed of that decision and now identifies as a devoted conservative Trump supporter.

Dennis qualified his change in political ideology, saying back in 2016, “I was young, and just like many people do these days, they just believe what they see on social media. And then time after time, I would just educate myself and realize that Trump’s not so bad.”

Nori and Kate, the New Jersey women at the bar, said they get their information from Fox News and Newsmax. They blame mainstream media for painting Trump in an unfavorable light.

“America and the world are recognizing what the media, the mainstream media, has done to just trash America and to trash Trump,” Nori said.

Grinning ear to ear, Nori said she was encouraged that what has been the “silent majority” of conservatives are finally coming to the forefront of society with Trump’s victory.

“I think the last couple of years, of those of us who are Trump supporters, a large majority are very, very shy because they were afraid of the naysayers against them”

Nori and Kate take Trump’s words to heart unapologetically. They are eager to experience a ‘golden age of America.’

“With God in control of this man, he’s going to change not only America, but he’s going to change the world,” Nori said.

